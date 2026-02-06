Winners and Losers From Charlotte Hornets' Busy Trade Deadline

The Charlotte Hornets had a moderately busy trade deadline. They moved Collin Sexton, added Coby White, and made a couple of other fringe deals to add picks or financial relief in different ways. Who's in better shape now because of it? Is anyone worse off?

Winner: Charles Lee

The Hornets' head coach just got a much easier job. Finding the right ways to attack the minutes in which LaMelo Ball sits has been a big problem. Ball is on a minutes restriction, for good reason, and doesn't play a ton.

When he sat, Lee had tried with Collin Sexton, Sion James, and Tre Mann, all of whom made the Hornets worse in on/off splits. By getting Coby White, he can stress a little less about who's going to run the offense.

Loser: Tre Mann

Tre Mann is the biggest loser of the deadline for two significant reasons. First, the Hornets brought in two guards and parted with one, so there's now an extra body in between him and meaningful playing time.

Second, he's still on the team. He's buried on the depth chart and having a pretty dismal season, so a change of scenery would've been nice. He could've gone somewhere and worked out the kinks, but instead, he appears to be stuck.

Winner: Sion James

Sion James does some things well, but handling the offense when LaMelo Ball or Collin Sexton are off the court is not one of them. The offense wasn't very good in his minutes, but his defense almost demands that he play.

Now, he doesn't have to worry about that. The Hornets have enough guards to never have to put James in that position again, so he can play other positions and worry more about his defense than trying to run an NBA offense.

Loser: Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones was a member of the Charlotte Hornets for a few hours, but he's a loser all the same. He had the chance to come back home (he played at Duke) and join a team that was trending up and wanted him as opposed to a stagnating team that had him buried on the depth chart.

Instead, he got flipped again and is headed away from home to Dallas, where the Mavericks are struggling a bit in the West. Both the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are poised for postseason play, but the Mavs are not. Jones loses out.

Winner: Jeff Peterson

Every year, Jeff Peterson continues to prove why he's one of the best GMs in the league and a major reason the future is so bright in Charlotte. He continues to get good value out of everyone and find the right moves to make.

The one knock is the Jones deal, because adding Jones and two second-round picks for cash was a huge steal, but flipping Jones for Malaki Branham and a trade exception is not. Otherwise, it was another excellent deadline.

