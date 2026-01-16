Western Conference contender reportedly has Collin Sexton on trade list

Collin Sexton was always going to be a highly sought-after trade target. Even when the Charlotte Hornets traded for him, there was an understanding that a roughly $19 million expiring contract guard would be desirable.

Sexton has only increased his potential trade value by playing well. He's averaging a hair under 15 points with two rebounds and 4.1 assists off the bench. He is shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.3% from deep.

The Hornets don't have to move him, but it is very plausible that they will. They've benefited from Sexton, but they also know that 2025-26 isn't really the year they're going for it. This is still very much about the future.

So when a report drops that the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in Sexton, it's easy to predict a potential trade. The Timberwolves are a contender in the West, and they need a point guard. They are unlikely be the lone pursuers here.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves have Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton – who's on an expiring $18.98 million contract – among its potential trade targets, league sources told @hoopshype." 🧐 https://t.co/nxhesJpnUq pic.twitter.com/oeEvHGjiUH — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 16, 2026

Sexton is a capable veteran with very little baggage. That expiring contract is absolutely perfect for contending teams, so even if the Hornets get into Play-In or even playoff range when the deadline rolls around, a move would not at all be shocking.

What could the Hornets get for Sexton? Probably not a ton, though I've been surprised at how much Jeff Peterson has squeezed out of trades before. Still, a bench guard rental isn't the most profitable asset to have.

The Hornets could send Sexton over and get back Rob Dillingham as the big prize. Obviously, if the Wolves are looking for a point guard, they're not totally sold on Dillingham, and that would prevent them from needing to include a coveted draft pick.

They can also throw in Joe Ingles and Mike Conley to match salaries. The Hornets can add a future second-round pick or two if it comes down to it, but one pick probably gets it done. The Wolves get the upgrade they so desire, and the Hornets get one young piece to add to their collection and two expiring vet contracts.

The Hornets would need to waive two players after, but they could easily buy out or flip Ingles and/or Conley to make that easier.

