How Has Collin Sexton Played Since the Hornets Traded Him to Chicago?

Collin Sexton has experienced just about everything in the NBA.

He's been a part of a winning team in Cleveland, was a part of a dreadful Utah team, played a bench role on a team that is ascending in the Eastern Conference (Charlotte Hornets), and was traded for the third time earlier this month, landing with the reeling Chicago Bulls.

Tuesday night, he got to square off against his old pals, putting up 10 points in 28 minutes during a 131-99 laugher. Sexton also chipped in two rebounds, two steals, and an assist. His performance last night was probably the second-best outing he's had in a Bull uniform, coming behind his debut, where he dropped 21 points. The experience there, so far, has not gone well, though.

How it's gone so far for the former Hornet

Feb 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since the trade, Sexton has yet to experience a win. The Bulls are 0-6, losing games to the Nets, Celtics, Raptors, Pistons, Knicks, and Hornets. During that time, the Bulls are 3.9 points worse when he is on the court, which is a trend the Hornets experienced for the first half of the season. He can get you 12-18 points on any given night, but the playmaking ability just isn't there, and the defense is subpar.

Are the Hornets better off without him?

Feb 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) shakes hands with Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) after a game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

We've only seen one game of the Coby White experience, but I'm not sure we even needed that to know that the Hornets won this trade. White is a high-caliber guard who would be starting on many teams across the league, whereas Sexton is ideally only starting on rebuilding teams or in place of an injured player. As I mentioned above, the Hornets really struggled to maintain their scoring output when he would check into the game for LaMelo Ball. Charlotte was 6.3 points worse with Sexton on the floor versus when he was off. Coby White made the Bulls better by 5.2 points when he was in action. Sexton brings effort and energy, but the all-around production just wasn't there.

Before the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee was asked about what it would be like seeing Sexton on the opposite bench.

“It’ll actually be a little emotional to see him on the other side because he’s a big reason why I think that we’ve taken that next step. I think he elevated our culture while he was here…the person he was, how he worked, a professional, a competitor on the court. He helped us lay a foundation for what this season needs to be. Super grateful for everything Collin gave to us during his time as a Hornet.”