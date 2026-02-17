Where Coby White Will Help the Charlotte Hornets Most

Coby White has yet to appear in a Charlotte Hornets uniform. Though it's not totally confirmed, the expectation is that he will be ready to go when the Hornets resume play on Thursday. If not, then it will be shortly after.

Obviously, we don't know what to expect from White as he hasn't played with these teammates, and he has typically not come off the bench during his career. Everything will be new for both sides.

However, given his skillset, we can expect him to help in a few crucial areas once he does return.

How Coby White will really help the Hornets

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The first thing Coby White will help with is arguably the most important. The Hornets were drowning in the minutes LaMelo Ball sat on the bench. He plays less than 28 minutes a game, so that's 20 minutes where the Hornets were getting outplayed.

That likely won't happen with White. Collin Sexton, for as good as he was, was not a positive contributor. The team was 6.3 points worse with him on the floor. The Chicago Bulls were 5.2 points better with White on the floor.

Those horrible quarters where the Hornets either got into a hole or watched a big lead evaporate won't happen as often anymore.

The other thing White is going to help with is the scoring. Obviously, he's a scoring guard, but so was Sexton. The thing White does, though, is shoot. His percentages were worse than Sexton's before the trade, but White shoots more frequently from distance.

That fits better with the Hornets' offensive strategy. They like to shoot from distance, and while Sexton was capable of knocking down open shots, he wasn't creating his own three-point looks or taking very many. White will transform the bench unit and allow it to more closely resemble the starting five.

White has consistently had a higher assist ratio in his career than Sexton. His assist-to-turnover numbers are generally better, too. He should be able to create more for others when on the floor, too. His spacing will help there, too. Defenses weren't as worried about Sexton beyond the arc.

The Hornets have done fine with a negative backup point guard and while not even having Sexton or White available, so as long as White isn't a disaster, the Hornets will be in really good shape.

