Charlotte Hornets fans are feeling a new buzz after LaMelo Ball and company stunned the defending NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder in emphatic fashion on Monday.

The 124-97 blowout win in OKC means the Hornets are now riding a two-game winning streak as they come home to Spectrum Center on Wednesday to host the Toronto Raptors. Charlotte enters the matchup at 13-23, currently 12th in the East, while Toronto (22-15) sits fourth in the conference.

For Hornets fans, the previously improbable outcome of the Thunder game was not just a feel-good result. In fact, it was one of the most complete performances that Charlotte has put together all season. The Hornets led by as many as 30 points and handed Oklahoma City its largest home loss of the year, doing so with pace, ball movement, and disciplined defense across all four quarters.

Brandon Miller, listed as probable for tonight's game with a knee contusion, set the tone in Oklahoma, pouring out 28 points on seven made three-pointers while taking on the main defensive role against OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Kon Knueppel, now a consecutive two-time Rookie of the Month, continued his steady ascent with 23 points and five made threes. Meanwhile, Ball orchestrated the offense and picked his spots after recently returning from an ankle bruise.

To wit, since Ball’s return on December 18, Charlotte's offense has ranked among the league's best, a stretch that has noticeably raised the team’s ceiling. Now comes a different kind of test.

Toronto arrives in Charlotte as one of the East's more consistent teams, sitting comfortably in the top four and playing efficient, physical basketball. The Raptors have been especially strong against teams below .500, and their depth and defensive versatility present challenges that Charlotte did not face in Oklahoma City.

Still, the Hornets have reasons for optimism. The current starting group of Ball, Miller, Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabate have posted strong net numbers in their limited minutes together, and Diabate's relentless energy on the glass continues to create extra possessions. On this recent road trip, which included a 112-99 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Charlotte showed that it can sustain effort and execution beyond a single night.

From here, the formula for the Hornets remains clear. Stay helathy, push the pace, value the ball, and let Ball and Miller dictate the offense while shooters like Knueppel punish defensive collapses. Defensively, staying connected against Toronto's half-court sets and limiting second-chance points will be critical if the Hornets want to keep momentum rolling.

The standings may suggest an uphill battle, but Wednesday night offers Charlotte a chance to turn a shocking road win into something more meaningful. Another strong performance at home could make this recent surge feel less like a blip and more like a turning point.

Key Matchup

LaMelo Ball vs Toronto's backcourt

Toronto's guard rotation thrives on physical defense and quick decisions, which makes Ball's poise and playmaking especially important. If Ball can control tempo and avoid turnovers while creating open looks for teammates, Charlotte's offense has a chance to keep humming.

The Hornets continue their homestand later this week against the Indiana Pacers as Buzz City looks to build on their best stretch of basketball this season.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow), Mason Plumlee (groin), Grant Williams (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Tidjane Salaun (ankle) PROBABLE: Moussa Diabate (wrist), Brandon Miller (knee)

Raptors: OUT: Jakob Poeltl (back)

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets Toronto Raptors G LaMelo Ball Immanuel Quickley G Brandon Miller RJ Barrett F Kon Knueppel Brandon Ingram F Miles Bridges Scottie Barnes C Moussa Diabate Collin Murray-Boyles

