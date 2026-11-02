Score Predictions for Hornets' Revenge Chance vs. Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets narrowly lost to the Detroit Pistons earlier this season. The loss was muddied by Naz Reid being benched at halftime. Fans were not happy, and many speculated that the decision led directly to the close loss.

Whatever the case, Reid should be available for both halves tonight. Coby White, though probably on a minutes restriction, will be, too. Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams remain out, though Knueppel is likely coming back sooner rather than later.

White's return should bolster what has been a dreadful offense so far, but he has the unenviable task of trying to resurrect this offense against one of the best defenses in the NBA. What will happen tonight?

Here's what the Hornets on SI staff predicts.

Matt Alquiza: Pistons 108, Hornets 99

Coby White is back, which will help Charlotte's offense get off the mat, but the return of the veteran point guard isn't going to be enough to get the Hornets over the line here. The Pistons are a deep, physical team that continues to give this iteration of the Hornets fits when the two teams match up. I'm not expecting anything different tonight.

Owen Watterson: Hornets 113, Pistons 103

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) tries to drive past Charlotte Hornets forward Royce O'Neale | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlotte can’t afford to keep sliding like this, and after three straight losses, what better way to get back on track than putting behind the Naz Reid benching last week and beating Detroit.

113 points would be Charlotte’s second-highest scoring output of the year to this point, but with Coby White back in the fold, even in limited minutes… it feels possible. Playing a team twice in a week is never easy— it's why the Wizards were able to look so different against the Hornets in the second go-around a few days ago.

I believe Charlotte will do the same thing to Detroit tonight: Adjust, regroup, HAVE Naz Reid in the second half, and go out and grab a win they really should've gotten last Wednesday, anyway.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 117, Pistons 111

The Hornets were competitive with the Pistons last time they played, and then they sat Naz Reid. They finished the second half with less than 20 points in each quarter and recorded just 89 points. Assuming Reid plays more tonight, the team also has Coby White returning from his calf injury. It's a huge boost to a lineup that needs something going on offense right now, and it could be enough to take down this Pistons squad.

Zach Roberts: Pistons 104, Hornets 98

On the road, without Coby White, the undermanned Hornets had a halftime lead and only narrowly lost to the Pistons earlier this year. Those Pistons were without Jalen Duren, who remains out. Can White alone close the gap?

Probably not. The Pistons were on the second night of a back-to-back and the Hornets still lost after blowing a halftime lead. That was their best shot, and while White and company should be good enough to keep things close, this team has proven it isn't great in clutch situations (as the most recent loss proves).

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