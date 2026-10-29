Hornets Fans Voice Displeasure With Naz Reid's Benching in Loss to Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets benched Naz Reid for not meeting the "standards" of the coaching staff in the first half. He played a total of 13 minutes, adding seven points and six rebounds, before Charles Lee made the decision.

After the game, Lee said that Reid didn't meet the standards, but he didn't expound any further. Reid didn't comment, either, leaving the full scope of the situation up to the imagination. And fans on the internet, both Hornets fans and general basketball fans, didn't appreciate it.

Charles Lee on benching Naz Reid:



"Unfortunately, Naz didn't meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made the decision that he wouldn't play in the second half."



Hornets were up 7 at halftime and lost by 8. pic.twitter.com/5kT7fEVsWe — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 29, 2026

They all made their voices heard with vitriolic responses. The displeasure online was palpable. "Up 7 with Naz at halftime and lost by 8 without him, rough night to make that point," narp0511 commented.

This actually needs to be investigated. Naz Reid had 7 points and 6 assists in the first half. — BENZI (@BENZIBENZION) October 29, 2026

ABA_Demonz wrote, "Lost us this game to prove a point about standards, BROTHER, WE ARE THE HORNETS, WE BARELY HAVE STANDARDS... I can’t believe this chance to start the year 4-1 but had to 'prove his point.'"

dockery58 added, "What did Naz Reid do in the 1st half? Seems like this coach is on a power trip." Others have called for Lee to be fired over it, with some pointing out that Reid's over/under betting line for points was 17.5, and he might've passed it had he played in the second half.

If the front office don’t fire or suspend Charles Lee for this, outright embarrassing!



Naz Reid was traded for your franchise player, Naz Reid is part of the rebuild & you do this? Be better…



Enough saaid #NBAX — saaid (@saaidNBA) October 29, 2026

monkenfan chimed in with, "I had to go check the stats, I thought this [man] would have been 0-10… He had 7 points and was 2-7 and only -4… they’re [trying to] make an example out of him. I’d get [out of there] so fast."

In other words coach got a FaceTime call from Vegas — florien (@HavenHoops1) October 29, 2026

"Naz is the standard, he was the player the team made the biggest investment in this offseason," GuruTwoey wrote. JSellers_ added, "Oh, he's one of those coaches. One of them ones that make you want to put hands on him, but you can’t cause he's the coach."

The issue certainly boiled over beyond the Hornets. With betting lines, prediction markets (which the NBA just partnered with), and fantasy basketball, Reid being benched for the second half impacts more than just Hornets fans, and everyone was pretty upset.

There were precious few who praised Lee for his decision that could be the coach's attempt to set standards for an organization that has, to the credit of some commenters, not had high standards for a long time.

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