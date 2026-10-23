Starting Lineups for the Hornets' Home Opener vs. Atlanta Hawks

The home opener is finally here! Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets will play host to the Atlanta Hawks inside Spectrum Center.

Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets' first five

G Dennis Schröder - 19 points, six assists, and four rebounds in his Hornets' debut and he played the second-most minutes (35). Expect a repeat of that tonight.

G Sion James - Sion surprisingly got the start over Grayson Allen, who notched 21 points off the becnh in the win over Brooklyn. In some ways, it's not all that surprising that James gets the nod because he brings a level of physicality that Charles Lee is searching for.

F Brandon Miller - It was a rough shooting night for Miller in the season opener as he only knocked down 7/21 attempts. No need to overreact, though. It's one game and I'm sure we will see a more efficient night against Atlanta.

F Naz Reid - Reid became the first player in Hornets franchise history to post 20/10/5 in his team debut. He also became just the third player in NBA history to hit those marks with four made triples, joining Jock Landale and Ray Allen.

C Moussa Diabaté - Moussa did Moussa things in the opener, grabbing eight rebounds (five offensive) while recording five steals. He also had a strong offensive showing, posting 17 points on 7/11 shooting.

Atlanta Hawks' first five

G CJ McCollum - The 35-year-old is still going strong. With Trae Young no longer in the fold, he will be the placeholder for Atlanta, but it's a pretty darn good bridge to have.

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker - A big start to the season for Alexander-Walker, who posted 31 points in the win over the Orlando Magic. He will be a handful for the Hornets tonight.

F Dyson Daniels - Daniels, who never scores, put up 20 in the opener. Has he reinvented his game? Probably not, but definitely something to watch in tonight's game. If he chips in 15+, it will open up the floor for the rest of Atlanta's playmakers.

F Jalen Johnson - The former Duke Blue Devil posted a double-double in his first game of the season, recording 20 points and 14 rebounds.

C Onyeka Okongwu - The big fella had a pretty quiet night against Orlando, finishing the game with just eight points and five rebounds. I think the Hornets should be able to win this battle underneath, especially if Ryan Kalkbrenner can provide some solid minutes off the bench.

The Hornets and Hawks will get the action started at approximately 7 p.m. ET.

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