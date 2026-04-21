The Hornets Have to Keep Moussa Diabaté in Starting 5, But There's One Major Issue

Moussa Diabaté was a real revelation for the Charlotte Hornets this year, even if his traditional stats aren't gaudy. The Hornets took off when he was inserted into the starting lineup, and his advanced metrics are incredible.

His 122.0 defensive rating was second-best behind only LaMelo Ball. His defensive rating wasn't as good as you'd expect, but he was still solid, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions. That's good for a 10.5 net rating, fourth on the roster.

He was more than good enough to warrant a spot in the starting five in perpetuity, but the losses against the Detroit Pistons and the Play-In blowout in Orlando exposed the major, inescapable flaw in his game. He's too small.

Diabaté is 6'10" and weighs 210 pounds, which is more the size of a power forward than a true center. Small ball works, as the Hornets learned in the second half, but when up against bigger, stronger centers and forwards, it can falter.

This is a big problem, and it will be one that determines the future success. Diabaté is ridiculously good on the offensive end, and the Hornets are way better with him on the floor than off (+24 expected wins in two seasons with Charlotte).

He averages 5.4 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes, which is tied for third all-time with Dennis Rodman, one of the best rebounders of all time. That is a key component of Charlotte's offense.

Mousa Diabate at 5.4 Offensive Rebounds Per 36 Mins rank tied with 3rd with Dennis Rodman in that category



You gotta find a way to keep him in lineup but also acquire a True Rim protector pic.twitter.com/uu4DkXlYB7 — Slick Wick (@dacornerman) April 20, 2026

But using him as the primary defender and the only rim presence in a lineup with four perimeter players who aren't exactly good defenders has its downsides. Teams that are built with size and physicality can just bully the Hornets in the paint.

What can possibly be done? Ryan Kalkbrenner projects as a true rim protector, and he's got the size that Diabaté does not. However, the Hornets were worse with him on the floor than off by 8.5 points. That's substantial, and it means he's not ready to be a starter.

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Based on the lineup information from NBA.com, the Hornets literally did not run a single minute of basketball with both Diabaté and Kalkbrenner on the floor. It's likely that it wouldn't have been bad. Diabaté would essentially replace Miles Bridges, and the Hornets were 5.9 points better when he sat.

But Bridges did provide some spacing and a lob threat, which Kalkbrenner and Diabaté really aren't. Since we have no data on that pairing with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, we can't say whether or not it would work. Diabaté has literally no jump shot, so that totally affects the spacing.

If Kalkbrenner can develop a three-pointer, which head coach Charles Lee has hinted is possible, then this lineup would be possible. Of course, he's never going to reach Bridges' level of shooting, so the lineup would function differently with Kalkbrenner in for Bridges.

The other alternative is outside the roster currently. They could go the draft route. Yaxel Lendeborg can shoot pretty decently from outside, but he's 6'9", so he's actually shorter than Diabaté. He doesn't provide the rim protection or physicality needed.

Aday Mara has the size at 7'3", and there's plenty to like about his game. Sadly, he's a 30% three-point shooter, so that's not going to help. Hannes Steinbach might be the best option, as he's 6'11" and shot 34% from three.

Chris Cenac Jr. is another option, but none of them truly fit the bill perfectly. External NBA player options are harder to find. Myles Turner is the perfect mold (maybe everyone who clamored for the Hornets to trade for him all those times were onto something), but he's on a four-year, $107 million deal.

Free agents include Nikola Vucevic, who can shoot but cannot play defense. Zach Collins has a career 33.4% mark from deep. Mitchell Robinson cannot shoot, but he can defend. Mo Wagner is an interesting option, but he's coming off a major injury.

Put simply, there is no easy fix to what is obviously Charlotte's biggest problem. Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee sure have their work cut out for them.

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