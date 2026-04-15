Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets' Play-In Triumph Over the Miami Heat

The magic carpet ride that has been the second half of the Charlotte Hornets' season has not yet reached its final stop.

In a back-and-forth, high-stakes, grab-your-nitroglycerin-pills do-or-die Play-In game, the Hornets snatched victory from the jaws of defeat no less than five separate times. Coby White's ridiculous fadeaway three-pointer from the short corner breathed life into a despondent Spectrum Center and sent the game into overtime before LaMelo Ball's last-second heroics were the final dagger in the heart of the zombies that are the Miami Heat.

What an unbelievable basketball game. The Hornets will now rest for 24 hours before prepping for a road trip to either Philadelphia or Orlando and a chance to make the NBA playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Let's break it all down.

One Highlight From the Night

The game-winner(s)

THE HORNETS WIN 🚨



LAMELO GO-AHEAD BUCKET.

BRIDGES BLOCK TO SEAL IT.



CHARLOTTE WILL PLAY FOR THE EAST-8 SEED ON FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/psSZHn5jcC — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

Just seconds after potentially throwing the game away with a careless turnover and an even more egregious foul on a Tyler Herro corner three-point attempt that ended with three free throws and a Heat lead, Ball took the fate of the season into his own hands and got downhill for the game-winning layup.

On the other end, Miles Bridges pinned a Davion Mitchell (who finished with a career-high 28 points) layup to the backboard and sent the home fans happy. The emotional roller coaster that were those final eight seconds would leave even the wildest thrill-seekers dizzy.

Two Game-Defining Statistics

Six Hornets turnovers

LaMelo and Kon combine to shoot 2/22 from three

Charlotte's struggle with turnovers has reared its ugly head in close games all season. The Hornets boast one of the league's worst clutch time offenses, partially due to their penchant to throw the ball away when the game slows down.

The Hornets only turned the ball over six times in the game, and even though their offense did struggle late, it was because they were missing shots, not turning the ball over. When you miss shots instead of give the ball away, you at least give yourself a chance at securing an offensive rebound, of which the Hornets grabbed 17.

The majority of those missed shots came from the league's two preimer three-point shooters. If you told me that the Hornets would win a game in which LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel missed 20 combined threes, I'd call you crazy.

In order for Charlotte to win on Friday against either the Magic or the Sixers, they'll need to find their range from deep.

Three Players of the Game

Coby White

White's third quarter flurry saved the Hornets' season.

He had 14 points in the last 4:30 of the quarter and singlehandedly pulled the Hornets out of a deficit. The North Carolina native showed out in the first postseason game the city of Charlotte has seen in a decade, and continued to prove that Jeff Peterson's trade for him at the deadline was one of the most impactful moves across the league.

Before LaMelo's layup to win it in the game's dying breath, Coby hit the biggest shot of his career to force overtime while falling into the front row. Just an absurd shot from the veteran guard who was acquired for moments like this.

COBY WHITE TIES THE GAME 🎯



WHAT A SHOT!



114-114.

10.8 TO PLAY. pic.twitter.com/MWCQbWOVtd — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2026

Miles Bridges

More on this later, but when White, Miller, and Knueppel started slow, Bridges picked up their slack. The veteran forward had his foot on the gas from the opening tip and carried his teammates on both ends in the first half.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo is officially a playoff riser.

Not only did he lead the Hornets in both points (30) and assists (10), but Ball was sublime on defense as well. Ball has been panned for his defensive effort for the majority of his career, but tonight, on the biggest stage in front of his home crowd, Ball's on-ball defense was immense down the stretch against a Heat team that was attacking the cup with reckless abandon.

Four Takeaways from the Win

1. Miles Bridges came to play

Nobody in the league has played more games without a playoff appearance than Miles Bridges. He took the statistic personally and came out with the intentions of bucking that trend.

I'd argue that Bridges was the best player on the floor in the game's first half. He matched Miami's physicality on defense, stuffing Heat drivers and finishing possessions with rebounds above the rim. He parlaye that aggression into a calculated, efficient first half on offense that Charlotte desparately needed to weather the Miami storm.

2. Brandon Miller's foul trouble

The book is out on Brandon Miller. If you bully the third-year wing early in games, his rhythm will be thrown off and he'll fall into the bad habit of picking up careless fouls. His third of the first half, an illegal screen in one of the Hornets' guard-to-guard actions, was particularly rough.

Credit to Miller, though. With the game on the line, he made one of the biggest defensive plays of the night. At the end of regulation, Miller shadowed Tyler Herro on the perimeter, forcing him into a tough game-winning three-point attempt that went begging as the clock expired.

Miller is arguably the Hornets' best two-way player, and his ability to curtail those foul issues will be key going forward.

3. Coby over Kon to close

Credit to Charles Lee for making the tough decision to bench Kon Knueppel late in a close game.

The Rookie of the Year favorite struggled to find the mark from three, shooting 0/6 from deep, and Lee decided to put Coby White in the lineup over Knueppel. The decision paid off as Coby knocked down the game-tying triple with seconds left in the fourth quarter, quickly paying off the head coach's tough decision.

4. Hurry up and wait

The Hornets will have to wait 24 hours to figure out where they're jetsetting to next. The Sixers and Magic will face off tomorrow night at 7:30 PM with the Hornets facing the loser.

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