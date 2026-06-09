The Hornets Need to Make a Run at Tobias Harris in Free Agency

Examining frontcourt options for the Charlotte Hornets can get a little exhausting, but that's because Jeff Peterson has done such a good job of building out the rest of the roster, and we can give partial credit to his predecessor, Mitch Kupchak, for drafting LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

When three-fifths of the starting lineup has star potential, you're cooking up something special. And don't get me wrong, Moussa Diabaté can be a star in his own right; it just may not be viewed that way league-wide.

To take the leap from a young, interesting team that competes to one that can truly push for the Eastern Conference crown, the Hornets will need to add some productive veterans who have been a part of winning basketball before.

During his exit interview, Peterson even said it himself, even mentioning two players as examples when asked about the rebuilds that took place in Oklahoma City and Detroit.

"It’ll only get better if you work, and I know we have a ton of workers in our locker room. And then at some point, you go get an Isaiah Hartenstein or a Tobias Harris — I respect the free agents those teams signed at the appropriate time, but I think internal development is huge.”

Well, what about Tobias Harris? Does it make sense?

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Max Strus (2) in the second half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Harris will enter the summer as an unrestricted free agent after having played each of the last two seasons with Detroit. This was his second stint with the Pistons, having also played there from 2015-18, and it was his choice to go back. Considering where Detroit is, you'd have to imagine that re-signing there would be his top option. So for Charlotte, or any other team to land him this summer, they're going to have to whip up a strong contract offer.

The Hornets have the flexibility to do that. According to Spotrac, Charlotte has $60,597,982 before they reach the 1st apron. Only Memphis, Utah, Detroit, Brooklyn, Los Angeles (Lakers), and Chicago have more.

By signing Harris, it doesn't mean the Hornets would need to move on from Miles Bridges, but it would give them the flexibility to. Right now, trading Bridges creates a big gaping hole in the starting lineup, and one that Grant Williams is not going to be able to fill. But they could keep Bridges as the primary backup to Harris, who averaged 27.1 minutes per game this past season. Bridges could get roughly 20 minutes there and another 10 or so as the backup at the three.

Harris is one of the few plug-and-play veterans in the league who can adapt to any offensive system and fit right in. For fifteen years, he's been averaging roughly 16 points and six rebounds per game. Just look at his per-year averages, it's impressive how little they fluctuate. It's exactly what the Hornets need — reliability.