The Worst Possible Outcomes for the Charlotte Hornets on NBA Draft Night

The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round this year, and there are numerous ways that they can use that to their advantage. There are, unfortunately, also a few ways things can go a little haywire. Here are a few ways things can go wrong.

The board falls terribly for the Hornets at 14

Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) blocks the shot of Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hornets are picking 14th and 18th, which means it's much harder to project who will even be available. In the past, with top-10 picks, it's been much easier to know who they can take. It's almost impossible this time.

There is a distinct possibility that a lot of the good prospects that fit the Hornets will be gone. What if these are all that's left:

Karim Lopez

Chris Cenac Jr.

Koa Peat

Jayden Quaintance

Nate Ament

Cameron Carr

Those aren't bad prospects, but they're not the ones the Hornets are really looking for. They'd end up fine with a solid prospect, but they'd love it if Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, Brayden Burries, or Hannes Steinbach fell to 14.

Charlotte is pigeonholed into one position

The Hornets probably need to draft a guard and a big in this draft if they stick with their two selections. They actually have depth across the board, so doubling up at a position might not be the best idea.

There is a good chance, however, that the Hornets end up being forced to do just that. What if the best player at 14 is a guard, and then there are only guards worth taking at 18? That wouldn't be ideal. And if teams aren't interested in trading up to 18, the Hornets would be stuck.

Much like the first outcome, this isn't the end of the world, but it's far from ideal for a team that needs to nail these two selections.

The Hornets get stuck with high-upside projects

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Ament and a few other prospects have intriguing ceilings, but they're not quite as NBA-ready as some others in this class. Given where the Hornets are in their rebuild (and with Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaün progressing), they need ready talents, not long-term projects.

Sometimes, the board isn't kind. Teams in general are more willing to take the older, established players over those with more theoretical upside, which could be bad news for the Hornets on draft night.

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