This Under-the-Radar NBA Free Agent Point Guard Could Be Perfect for the Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets were in need of a bench ball-handler when they traded for Coby White at the NBA Trade Deadline in February. With LaMelo Ball off the floor, the offense struggled behind Collin Sexton, Sion James, and Tre Mann as the lead ball-handler, and a move was clearly needed if Charlotte wanted to push for the playoffs.

Months later, and the Hornets are in this same situation again, but this time they need a backup for Coby White.

As it stands, the Hornets guard rotation consists of Coby White, rookie Christian Anderson, Sion James, and Tre Mann. While Anderson showed signs of being that off the bench during his rookie season, the Hornets still likely need a veteran guard to run the offense when Coby White is off the floor.

Charlotte was linked to Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Dennis Schröder on Wednesday, a veteran who has experience with Hornets' President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. While Schröder's impact metrics leave plenty to be desired, his experience makes him a logical target for a Hornets team looking for stability off the bench.

His $14.8 million guaranteed next season is slightly steep as well, and there may be a better value available on the open market.

Brandon Williams

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Williams signed with the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. The former Arizona Wildcat then got his first shot in the NBA when the Portland Trail Blazers signed him to a 10-day deal during late December 2021 after Portland lost several players due to COVID-19.

Just a few months later, Williams received a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers, where he spent the remainder of the 2021-22 season. After being waived in October, Williams proceeded to sign with the College Park Skyhawks, where he played the entire 2022-23 season.

In December 2023, Williams signed a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks. A little over a year later, and the Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, giving Williams the chance to receive meaningful NBA minutes for the first time in his career.

He capitalized.

In 33 games with Dallas during the 2024-25 season, Williams averaged 8.3 points while shooting 52.1% from the field and 40.0% from three in about 14.8 minutes a night. He went on to receive a multi-year deal with the Mavericks, and had a career year in 2025-26.

In 66 games last season, Williams averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and shot 47.2% from the field in 22.2 minutes a night. At the end of the season his two-year deal expired, and Williams would hit free agency. Though in his previous free agencies Williams struggled to find NBA deals, it seemed this one would be different.

Almost a month into free agency, though, and Williams still remains unsigned...

...and Charlotte should take a serious look.

With the Hornets still in need of a good ball-handler off the bench, Williams ranked 16th in the NBA in On-Ball% (37.1), finishing just behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (37.9) and Tyrese Maxey (37.5). His high On-Ball% means that a larger share of his team's offensive possessions flowed through him than almost every guard in the league.

While Williams isn't an elite passer, his PassTOV% (13.6) suggests he protects the ball at a similar rate to Coby White (13.4) despite handling the offense frequently. He also ranks ahead of both White and Tre Mann in potential assists per 100 possessions, suggesting he's more than capable of organizing a second-unit offense and taking pressure off Charlotte's primary creators.

Defensive impact metrics paint a much less encouraging picture. Across nearly every publicly available all-in-one model, Williams grades as a below-average defender, suggesting he gives up value on that end despite his offensive production. He ranks 336th in D-DPM, 238th in D-LEBRON, 277th in D-LAKER, and 526th in 1Y D-RAPM.

For the Hornets, it would mean that in Williams' minutes he would need to be surrounded with stronger perimeter defenders, rather than being relied upon to slow down opposing guards.

The encouraging part is that the offensive side of those same models tells a different story. Williams grades as an above-average offensive contributor, thanks largely to his ability to create off the dribble and keep an offense organized. He ranks 110th in O-DPM, 66th in O-LEBRON, 167th in O-LAKER, and 197th in 1Y O-RAPM.

By no means is Brandon Williams a perfect player. He has real defensive limitations, which have likely been the primary reason that he has been unable to find a deal this far into free agency. That being said, for a Hornets team who is in search for backup guard play while looking to not push into contention, those shortcomings may be outweighed by what he provides offensively.

Williams does not provide the decade of NBA experience that comes with bringing in Dennis Schröder, but at just 26 years old he provides youth, offensive upside, and comes at likely a fraction of the cost that it would take for Schröder. If Charlotte's priority is finding someone capable of keeping the offense afloat whenever Coby White sits, there may not be a better value left on the market.

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