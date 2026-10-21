Two Keys to the Charlotte Hornets' Season Opener Against the Brooklyn Nets

Just a few weeks ago, the Charlotte Hornets tipped-off their 2026 preseason with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn, coming off a 20 win season, made two key moves this offseason: they acquired former All-NBA forward Julius Randle, and selected Louisville's Mikel Brown with their sixth overall pick. While Brown missed that first preseason game, Randle played just 18 minutes, recording 13 points.

Charlotte, meanwhile, struggled to find their footing in the first meeting. They were missing multiple starters, with Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Coby White all nursing injuries, and a key bench player in Grant Williams also missed the game. The result was a 34-point defeat in which Charlotte struggled to protect the ball, control the glass and keep pace from beyond the arc.

The Hornets lost the battle in all three areas, committing 25 turnovers compared to Brooklyn's 12. Although Charlotte reached the free-throw line four more times, it converted just two additional attempts, doing little to offset its other shortcomings.

Turnovers, rebounding and shooting efficiency are among the most important factors in determining the outcome of an NBA game. Charlotte's struggles in these areas were particularly damaging given its reliance on second-chance opportunities and perimeter shooting. Against the same opponent, the Hornets will need to address those weaknesses if they hope to open the regular season with a victory.

While Brandon Miller returns to their season opener on Wednesday against the Nets, the Hornets will still be without White, Knueppel, and Williams. Despite the fact that sportsbooks currently have Charlotte as 1.5 point favorites, it seems like they will be fighting an uphill battle to come back to the Spectrum Center on Friday with a winning record.

How can Charlotte win on Wednesday?

1. Win the Rebound Battle

Just yesterday, the Boston Celtics lost to the Detroit Pistons. Similar to Charlotte, the Celtics have a clear reliance on their abilities to shoot the three-ball and haul in offensive rebounds. In the second half of Tuesday’s matinee, Detroit closed the offensive glass for Boston, which lead to a blown 23-point lead.

Moussa Diabaté remains one of Charlotte's most active offensive rebounders. However, his matchup with Day'Ron Sharpe presents a significant challenge. Sharpe ranked fourth in the league in offensive rebounding last season, according to the statistics used in this analysis, making him a potential difference-maker on the other end of the floor.

The Hornets will also need to account for Brooklyn's other options on the glass. Mo Wagner, who they added this offseason, ranked 103rd in defensive rebounding, while Sharpe ranked 61st. On the offensive side of the floor, the Nets have an opportunity to exploit a Hornets frontcourt that sees Diabaté rank 211th in defensive rebounding, and Ryan Kalkbrenner who ranks 127th.

While Diabaté was third in offensive rebounding, his matchup with one of the league’s best rebounders will be difficult tonight. In fact, during the lone preseason game Sharpe out-rebounded Diabaté despite the Moose playing more minutes.

If Charlotte wants to walk away with a victory on Wednesday, they need to be able to win the rebound battle. "Three average shots is better than one really good shot" were the words that Joe Mazzulla echoed last week when the Hornets traveled to Boston, a sentiment that may be echoed in the Hornets front office and coaching staff.

2. Limit the Turnovers

Turnovers were one of the Hornets’ biggest struggles during the preseason. They recorded 25 against the Nets, who finished the night with just 12.

Though Brooklyn does not have a group of excellent players at turning the ball over, Julius Randle ranks 103rd in the entire NBA in turnovers forced last season, Day’Ron Sharpe was 78th, and Keon Ellis was 12th.

With the league-wide “possession-maxxing” trend, Charlotte’s roster has seen some improvements in the offensive turnover category, despite how many they have recorded this preseason. Of the new additions on the team, Dennis Schröder, who will likely start at point guard tonight, was 108th in that statistic last season. Grayson Allen was 14th, and Naz Reid was 123rd (84th the season before).

As for the players who are returning? Brandon Miller was in the 400s, Sion James was in the 500s, and Kon Knueppel was in the 300s. Coby White should help clean up on the turnovers when he returns, though, where he ranked 19th in the league last season.

Ultimately, Charlotte's goal should be to generate good shots without sacrificing possession. The Hornets do not need to eliminate every mistake, but they cannot afford another game in which turnovers consistently prevent them from establishing an offensive rhythm.

White's eventual return should provide another capable ball handler and help ease the burden on Schröder. Until then, Charlotte must demonstrate that it can execute its offense with the personnel available.

The Bottom Line

Charlotte's preseason loss exposed two areas where the team will lose if they struggle: rebounds and turnovers.

While the return of Brandon Miller should allow the Hornets' offense to work better, the absences of White, Knueppel, and Williams will still leave significant responsibilites for the rest of Charles Lee's rotation. Charlotte cannot afford for Brooklyn to receive extra possessions through turnovers or allow the Nets to control the glass.

If Charlotte can protect the ball and limit Sharpe's impact on the glass, they will have a much better chance of starting off the season with a victory.