The Charlotte Hornets will try to get back on track on Saturday night when they host the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are currently on a six-game losing streak and are looking to get some of their players back on track in order to start winning games again.

With the Hornets sitting at 4-13 and the Nets at 4-14, both teams are looking to put together a string of solid games in order to salvage their respective seasons.

Charlotte forward Brandon Miller led the team with 35 points in Wednesday’s loss to Chicago. The 6-foot-7 forward is averaging 20.9 points per game this season and has scored 30 or more points on four occasions.

Hornets Need More From Their Defense

Nov 23, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) looks to pass during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Miller has been scoring a lot of points for the Hornets, the rest of the team can do a better job on the defensive end. After the loss to Chicago on Wednesday, Hornets coach Charles Lee said that Charlotte has had trouble defending the paint in games it has lost.

While the Nets are coming off a poor offensive performance, Charlotte cannot afford to take them lightly. On Friday night, Brooklyn was outscored by 16 points in the second half in a 124-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Nets will be playing the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Hornets.

Moussa Diabaté has been playing very well as of late for the Hornets. He has recorded three consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game. His play on the boards and in the paint could be key for the Hornets on Saturday night.

Brandon Miller Faces Another Opportunity to Lead Charlotte

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to pass as he is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miller leading the team in scoring in the last game, Charlotte will look to him once again to help lead the team to victory on Saturday. He had 35 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field against Chicago, so if he can put together another strong performance on offense, the Hornets should be in a good position to get a win.

Charlotte and Brooklyn are tied 1-1 this season, with the Hornets winning the first game in Brooklyn 110-103 and the Nets winning the second meeting 114-104. Julius Randle led Brooklyn with 33 points in the first meeting, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 26 points in the Nets' victory in the rematch.

Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schröder are out with hamstring injuries for the Hornets, while Ryan Kalkbrenner is listed as probable. Grayson Allen is listed as questionable.

The Hornets have had a few days of practice to try to correct some of the mistakes they made in their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Brooklyn Nets are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Hornets will look to improve on defense and try to close out games in order to get a win on Saturday.