A pair of four-win teams will meet tonight in the Queen City, hoping to get back in the win column and potentially get things turned around...at least to some degree. Both the Hornets and Nets are looking at this as a winnable game, as they should. The two have already squared off twice, each winning on each other's home floor.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 110, Nets 105

This feels like a good spot for Coby White to put up a big night offensively. And for the Hornets to have any shot at saving this season from snowballing in the wrong direction, they need Coby to be more efficient at shooting the ball. Charlotte should have the advantage in the frontcourt, especially if Naz Reid does a decent job in his matchup with Julius Randle. Charlotte grabbed 11 offensive boards in their loss to Brooklyn and had 15 in their win over them. Getting in that 12-14 range again could be what paves the path to victory, that is, assuming they don't turn half of those extra chances over.

Zach Roberts: Nets 110, Hornets 103

Finally, a team the Hornets have beaten. Unfortunately, they've also lost to the Nets. There are no gimmes with this year’s Hornets, something we learned against the Bulls and we will learn again tonight against the Nets. This is a bad basketball team, folks, and until that changes for an actually decent stretch, there's no reason to think they can beat anyone, including the lowly, if we can even say that given the status of the Hornets, Nets.

Mark Livingston: Hornets 108, Nets 104

Charlotte gets a much-needed opportunity to end its six-game losing streak against a Brooklyn team playing the second night of a back-to-back. The Hornets have struggled to close out games, but Brandon Miller’s scoring and Moussa Diabaté’s work on the boards could make the difference. Expect a competitive game, with Charlotte doing just enough at home to get the win.

The Hornets and Nets are slated to get the action started at 6 p.m. ET.

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