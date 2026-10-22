What Charles Lee Said About Depth, Naz Reid's Debut + More

The Charlotte Hornets managed to take down the Brooklyn Nets on opening night despite not having Coby White, Kon Knueppel, or Grant Williams in uniform.

They did, however, receive tremendous performances from newcomers Naz Reid (20 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists), Dennis Schröder (19 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists), and Grayson Allen (21 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds).

Shortly after the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee spent a few minutes with the media to talk about the win and what he liked about his group's effort. Here is everything he had to say.

What it says about the team’s depth to win without 40% of starting lineup

“All training camp, we’ve talked about doing this thing by committee. We need all hands on deck, and unfortunately, if somebody is injured, the next guy has to step up and be ready to impact the game. Because these guys all work so hard and they are obsessed with their daily improvement, I know that they have earned the trust of myself and the coaching staff. I feel very comfortable going into a game healthy or injured because I know we got a ton of really good bodies on this team.”

How Naz Reid played in his first game with the Hornets

“I loved it. Number one, taking on a matchup against Julius Randle to start the season. Put him in a couple of different coverages, and I thought that he executed them well. I thought there was some really good possessions where his MIG (most important guy), he’s physical, he’s showing his hands, he’s making Randle have to hit a tough shot. Was really impressed with Naz’s activity. He helped us on the boards with nine defensive rebounds.”

Dennis Schröder taking charge, telling guys where to be

“Some of it is us empowering him to do it, but a lot of it is that’s just who Dennis is. I think he understands what the situation needs. He’s not afraid to speak up and say what needs to be said. I think he’s earned the respect of the coaching staff as well as his teammates. When he speaks, I think everyone is listening. You got to respect the competitive spirit that he has, but also the basketball IQ he has. It’s always from a really good place. He’s an extension of the coaching staff.”

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