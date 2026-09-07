What Holds Hornets Star Brandon Miller Back from Being a True All-Star

The Charlotte Hornets are all-in on Brandon Miller as the face of their franchise. He is a star, and he could be a superstar in the making. But there's a reason he hasn't, like Amen Thompson and Victor Wembanyama from his class, been extended just yet.

The main reason is that Miller isn't a superstar yet, or at least in that he still has some question marks hanging over his head. Those question marks are what is currently holding him back from being a perennial All-Star.

The first question mark is his finishing at the rim. For one thing, he doesn't really take that many shots at the rim, making him a little bit one-dimensional on offense. But in the half-court, he shot less than 50% at the rim. That's a bad number.

The second question mark is his defense. He is big enough and athletic enough to be a solid defender, but so far, he hasn't been. He was pretty solid (111.3 defensive rating) in 2025-26, but his career mark is 117.7. If we can see more improvement there, he could easily be an All-Star.

The third and final question is perhaps the most alarming. He has struggled when facing elite defenses. His numbers really dipped, and with him poised to face the opposing team's best defender more often now, that's problematic.

There are other small issues, like his turnover-prone nature when sped up or pressed. But he's not a ballhandler, so expecting that of him is silly. He doesn't have to be perfect, and he's already quite good.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) passes the ball to forward Grant Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But to become an All-Star and a true NBA star and take the Hornets to the next level, there are clear holes in Miller's game that need to be addressed. If he can improve a little bit in those areas, he will be a much better player.

This is, I believe, why the Hornets haven't extended him yet. It's difficult to nail down a final price because of his injury history, lack of action as a number one option, and the above issues mentioned. The Hornets are right to be wary of a max extension, but will Miller settle for much less?

If he can address those weaknesses, it won't matter. He'll earn the max in that case. It's just a matter of if he can do it and when the extension is signed.

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