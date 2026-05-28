What Would it Take for the Charlotte Hornets to Acquire Zion Williamson?

Ever since Zion Williamson burst onto the scene at Spartanburg Day school in South Carolina, there has been a groundswell of hope that he may play professional ball close to home with the Charlotte Hornets.

The mercurial big man oozes talent, but off-court issues and issues with weight and injuries have capped his ceiling at the professional level. When Zion plays, he dominates.

He just doesn't play that often.

Since getting drafted to New Orleans in 2019, Williamson's on-court minutes have been a net positive in every season but one, peaking at an absurd +11.3 in the 2024-25 season when he only played 853 minutes because he missed 52 games with hamstring and lower back injuries.

There is hope for Zion's future though, and now is the perfect time for an ascending team like Charlotte to buy low on a player who still possesses franchise-altering talent. Williamson played in 62 games last season, and for the most part he looked like the player that captivated onlookers with his rare blend of size, speed, grace, and skill in his all-time great freshman season at Duke.

A more lean version of Williamson took the floor in 2025-26 and played well on a poorly constructed Pelicans roster that was mired in turmoil throughout the season. Between an early-season coaching change, consistent roster churn, and the expected struggles of lineup combinations buoyed by a pair of rookies in Derrik Queen and Jeremiah Fears Jr., the Pelicans limped to a 26-56 record.

With Jahmal Mosley now leading the charge in the Big Easy, New Orleans could be looking to reshape their roster in the image of their new head coach. If they decide to move on from Williamson, the Hornets should be among the teams to call the Pelicans.

Zion Williams Mock Trade

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and the Game Theory Podcast pitched this potential deal to land Zion in Charlotte:

Hornets receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans receive: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, the 18th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

I'd have a hard time turning this down if I were Jeff Peterson.

Williamson's ability to score at the rim would be a major boon for Charlotte's perimeter-heavy offense. Zion attempted 69% of his field goal attempts at the rim last season and converted on a career-high 70% of them. He is a powerful downhill driver that could thrive in the space created by the Hornets' bevy of three-point snipers and provide Charles Lee a secondary pitch to go to when intense games grind to a halt in the fourth quarter.

The fit with Williamson and Moussa Diabate would be awkward in the front court, but with enough perimeter shooting surrounding the two, I think Charlotte could make it work. Williamson is a talented passer who has racked up 80th percentile and greater seasons in terms of assist percentage in his career, and the thought of a Diabate/Williamson pick and roll with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel dotting the perimeter has me weak in the knees.

There are concerns with the idea of Charlotte trading for Zion, though, that cannot be ignored.

There's obviously the nagging injury concern that will follow Williamson around until he proves that he can stay healthy for multiple seasons in a row. If you're completely out on bringing Zion to Charlotte because of that, I cannot fault you. Building a core around three oft-injured players in Zion, Ball, and Miller does in some ways feel like a recipe for disaster.

He doesn't space the floor, and although I think Zion could work alongside Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner in the front court for stints, his skillset would be best utilized alongside a big who can shoot the ball.

At the end of the day, I think this trade carries little risk for Charlotte if their goal is to be as competitive as possible in the next two years. Both Miles Bridges and Grant Williams are on expiring contracts, and although they did play pivotal roles in Charlotte's rise up the Eastern Conference this past season, I tend to believe that they aren't in Jeff Peterson's long-term plans.

Also, Williamson's contract does have some funky language in terms of guarantees that are tied to his weight and number of games played, and Charlotte could likely move on without much penalty if it doesn't work out.

I see the world through glass-half-full lenses, and I do believe that the upside of acquiring Zion this offseason does outweigh the potential downside. A starting five of Ball, Miller, Knueppel, Williamson, and Diabate has the potential to do real damage in the East, and I'd be interested in taking the swing on Zion's talent to bring that group to fruitition.

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