Who Are the Three Prospects Most Linked to the Hornets in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Charlotte Hornets are in one of the more interesting spots for the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft.

That's because Charlotte owns two first-round selections, No. 14 and No. 18 overall, giving the front office multiple paths on draft night. The Hornets could stay put and add two young rotation pieces, package the picks to move up the board or use one selection on an immediate need while swinging bigger with the other.

As the draft gets closer, however, a few names continue to appear around Charlotte more than others.

This does not mean the Hornets are locked into any of them, of course. Mock drafts are imperfect, workout intel can be noisy and team interest is often difficult to separate from agent-driven chatter this time of year. But based on recent projections and reporting, three prospects have become especially easy to connect to Charlotte.

Morez Johnson Jr. (F/C, Michigan)

Johnson might be the loudest Hornets-linked name right now. The Michigan big man has been projected to Charlotte in multiple recent mocks and is an easy roster fit on paper. The Hornets have young perimeter talent in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, but the frontcourt still feels like the area where the roster could use more athleticism, physicality and defensive versatility.

Johnson checks several of those boxes. He's not necessarily a traditional center, and his offensive ceiling will depend on how much his shooting and decision-making develop. But his motor, rebounding, mobility and defensive tools make him an appealing option in the middle of the first round. For a Hornets team that needs more size without sacrificing athleticism, Johnson is a logical target at No. 14.

The most interesting part of the Johnson connection is that it feels less like a pure mock-draft fit and more like a name gaining real momentum. He has reportedly drawn interest from teams in the 10-to-20 range, including Charlotte, and has already worked out for the Hornets. That does not guarantee anything. It does, however, make him one of the easiest players to tie to Charlotte entering draft week.

Hannes Steinbach (F/C, Washington)

If Johnson is the athletic frontcourt option most commonly tied to Charlotte at No. 14, Steinbach is the name that makes a lot of sense around No. 18.

The Washington big man has frequently appeared in the Hornets' range and fits the broader theme of Charlotte needing to use one of its two first-round picks on size. NBA.com's team draft profile specifically identified the frontcourt as the Hornets' clearest positional need, naming Steinbach as one of the notable candidates if Aday Mara is off the board.

Steinbach is different from Johnson stylistically. He is more of a true interior presence, with size, rebounding production and a feel for playing through contact. His offensive appeal comes from his ability to finish, clean the glass and provide a steadier frontcourt option. That matters for Charlotte.

The Hornets do not need to force a center pick just to force one, but they also cannot ignore the roster imbalance. With two picks in the top 20, the team has a real chance to come away with a player who can help stabilize the frontcourt long term. Steinbach may not be the flashiest name available, but he is one of the cleanest fits. If Charlotte keeps both picks, it would not be surprising if one of them is used on a big. Steinbach remains one of the more natural names to watch in that scenario.

Labaron Philon Jr. (G, Alabama)

The third spot is where things get more complicated. Karim Lopez and Chris Cenac Jr. both have reasonable Hornets cases. Lopez has been mentioned as a possible fit for Charlotte, and Cenac has also been connected to the Hornets' range in recent mock-draft conversations. Both would make sense depending on how the board falls.

Still, Philon has earned a spot. The Alabama guard has appeared as a Hornets selection in recent mock drafts, including projections that place him in play for Charlotte at No. 14. He would represent a different type of swing from Johnson or Steinbach. Instead of adding size, the Hornets would be betting on another backcourt creator who can apply pressure, organize offense and give the team more guard depth behind and alongside Ball. That part is worth watching.

Charlotte's biggest need may be in the frontcourt, but the Hornets are not in a position where they should draft only for need. They still need more talent, more decision-makers and more players who can hold up in a playoff-style environment. Philon's playmaking and defensive upside make him an intriguing mid-first-round option if Charlotte decides the best player available is a guard.

The fit is not as clean as Johnson or Steinbach. That is why Philon feels more like the wild card of the three. But his name has surfaced enough in connection with the Hornets that he belongs in the conversation.

Bottom line

If the draft were today, the three names most closely tied to the Hornets appear to be Johnson, Steinbach and Philon.

Johnson feels like the strongest current link. Steinbach fits the team's obvious frontcourt need and makes sense around the second of Charlotte's two first-round picks. Philon is the guard option who has gained enough traction to edge into the top three.

Lopez and Cenac should still be monitored closely. So should Mara if he slides. But with Charlotte holding two picks in the middle of the first round, the team's draft range is beginning to narrow.

For now, Johnson, Steinbach and Philon look like the three names Hornets fans should know best.

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