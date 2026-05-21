5 Players the Charlotte Hornets Could Consider With the 14th Pick in the NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have the 14th and 18th picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, and while they could package the two to move up, they may have to stay put as others aren't going to want to trade back in what appears to be a loaded draft class.

If Charlotte does pick at No. 14, who should be in play? I think there are realistically seven to eight guys that make sense, but the conversation starts with these five.

F Nate Ament (Tennessee)

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ament is a really interesting player that I feel could fall somewhere in between being a solid Sixth Man or a quality starter in the league. The offensive skillset would be a near-perfect fit in Charles Lee's system — another three-point threat with length, and can hit tough contested shots. One part that probably gets overlooked is his ability to draw fouls. In 29.7 minutes per game this season, Ament shot an average of 7.1 free throws. Charlotte ranked 24th in that category in 2025-26.

F Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in action against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Defense, physicality, and purpose. Those are three words I would use to best describe Yaxel's game. Over his last three seasons, he racked up 187 blocked shots and 133 steals en route to being the two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the Big Ten All-Defense team. During his time at UAB, he averaged north of three offensive rebounds per game, part of which allowed him to average 11 boards over those 72 games. Thunderous dunks are a huge part of his offensive bag, but he can shoot it too, knocking down 37% of his threes on 4.5 attempts per contest.

F Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after a play during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This might be a reach at 14 and more of a realistic option at 18, but it all depends on how comfortable the Hornets (and others) are with his knee. Quaintance was insanely productive during his true freshman season at Arizona State, where he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He'll need to work on his offensive efficiency and, at some point, develop some range beyond the paint, but defensively, there is major upside. If the Hornets truly want to address the physicality, this would certainly be one way to do it.

C Aday Mara (Michigan)

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) passes the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) and UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament and the NBA Combine, it's probably unlikely that Mara is still available at 14, if I'm being honest. But if he is, the Hornets, I assume, would be turning the card in quickly. He measured in at 7'3", 260 lbs at the combine, and has a standing reach of 9'9. Great touch around the rim and in the paint, while being an eraser in the back end defensively. I see him as a more skilled/advanced Ryan Kalkbrenner. He would be in the rotation from day one.

C Hannes Steinbach (Washington)

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) shoots a free throw against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The freshman put up some insane numbers with Washington this past season, averaging 18.5 points and a nation-leading 11.8 rebounds per game. He has the length and athleticism to be a factor on the defensive end, especially challenging shots on the perimeter, but it will be interesting to see how he plays in the post. Steinbach is definitely a physical player; however, he is a little on the lean side, which could put him at a disadvantage early in his career. Runs the floor exceptionally well, can handle the rock, and occasionally steps out and knocks down a three-ball.

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