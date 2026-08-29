Who Will Start for the Charlotte Hornets if Brandon Miller Misses Time?

Brandon Miller's timeline to return to the floor is still unclear.

After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, the fourth-year swingman is still in the process of working his way back onto the floor. At this point, it's reasonable to wonder what happens if he misses some early-season action.

When healthy, Miller will be a pillar of the Hornets' starting five alongside Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Naz Reid, and Moussa Diabate. If he isn't ready for action on day one, who will start in his place? Let's think through some options.

The Candidates

Grayson Allen, Sion James, Liam McNeeley, Royce O'Neale

Each of these players has merit for inclusion.

Grayson Allen represents a secondary ball handler that could keep Charlotte's offense humming in lieu of Miller. He isn't the same stratosphere as Miller in terms of two-way play, athleticism, or shot creation, but Allen is a deadeye shooter with some real driving and passing chops that Charlotte will maximize in their fast-paced half court offense.

Sion James is the best defender of the bunch. He started games for Charlotte last year, and his steady play on both ends has proven valuable to Charles Lee.

Liam McNeeley is the both biggest wild card and the least likely to earn a starting nod on opening night. He was super impressive in the Summer League where he showcased his developing offensive skill set that was honed in Greensboro last year. He has plenty to prove before earning a spot in the Hornets' rotation, let alone the starting five, but a strong preseason showing could open the door to his name being considered.

In his prime, O'Neale would be a shoo-in. However, despite his improvements as a shooter and passer that thrived in Phoenix last year, the veteran's defensive impact continues to slip as he ages, making him a tough sell to start and play 30 minutes per night at this stage of his career.

The Verdict

Sion James

Brandon Miller is among the best of a bunch of middling perimeter defenders in Charlotte. Sion James is the best bet to keep the Hornets' starting five competitive on that end of the floor if Miller is sidelined, making him the easy choice for me.

Charlotte won't be short on offensive firepower, even without Miller. White, Knueppel, and Reid are all solid offensive options that can bend defenses with their abilities to dribble, pass, and shoot effectively. Playing alongside those three and the glass-eating Moussa Diabate will minimize James' weaknesses as an offensive player and allow him to operate as a true connective piece when Charlotte has the ball so he can focus on locking up the opposing team's star player.

I prefer Allen and O'Neale as a floor-spacers on the second unit to mitigate Dennis Schröder's shooting woes, and as stated before, McNeeley still has to earn his minutes at this point.

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