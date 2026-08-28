Which Charlotte Hornet is the Most Likely to Make the 2027 NBA All-Star Game?

At the current moment, the Charlotte Hornets have a whopping total of zero career All-Star appearances on their roster. Who is the most likely player to buck that trend by earning an invitation to the 2027 All-Star festivities in Phoenix?

A few members of the Charlotte Hornets On SI team were tasked with answering that question, and funnily enough, everyone came up with a different answer.

Matt Alquiza: Coby White

Charles Lee's three-point heavy offense is engineered in a way that can bloat the statistics of a point guard who can touch the paint at will and bang in long-range jumpers.

Coby White is exactly that, and I believe there is a world where he puts up some gaudy numbers that warrant All-Star consideration.

The Hornets handed Coby the keys to the starting five because they truly believe he is a great lead guard. Be it the transactions they've made around him, the contract they signed him to, the gift they bestowed upon him this summer, or seemingly every word out of the mouths of Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee, it's not hard to see how much the franchise believes in White.

The numbers tell a compelling story about the leap he could make in the Hornets' system, too. Impact metrics like DPM, RAPM, and EPM consider White an elite offensive player, and in a small sample size, his synergy with fellow starters Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller looks strong statistically.

I'm projecting a major leap for White in his second season in Charlotte. Enough of one to have a chance at being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Owen Watterson: Naz Reid

This would be vindication for Charlotte, but I feel like Reid making his first All-Star Appearance is entirely plausible.

The frontcourt players who were amongst the Eastern Conference All-Stars last year were: Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Duren Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, KAT, and Giannis.

Some of those names aren't going anywhere, but in my mind, Siakam’s numbers will be eaten into by Tyrese Haliburton’s return from Achilles rehab. Brandon Ingram has gone west and bring Kawhi to the East, but Im unsure if BOTH will be All-Stars next year in Toronto. Jalen Johnson’s ceiling is still really unknown. Jalen Duren is going to have awkward stares for the first few months of the season after he's dragged out this extension with Detroit.

All this to say, I truly think there's room for Naz Reid to take one of those dude’s place. He'll bring the scoring needed to get chosen, and if he makes the most of this new opportunity as a starter?

Naz Reid could be looking to receive his first-ever All-Star selection this season, easily.

Schuyler Callihan: Kon Knueppel

The Rookie of the Year runner-up earned everyone's respect a year ago with his historic season leading the NBA in made threes. I'm not sure he will repeat as the champ in the category, but he will certainly be in the discussion. With LaMelo Ball now gone, he will have to create more opportunities for himself, and that includes getting downhill and attacking the basket a little more. He has a great feel for the game and understands how opposing teams are trying to guard him. I have supreme confidence that he will figure it out and become more of a three-level scorer.

Zach Roberts: Brandon Miller

The new face of the Hornets has the chance to really up his game. If he responds to higher usage and more responsibility with increased production, he could easily snag a spot. The best player on the team often has the best chance, and now he's the first option and the leader. Kon Knueppel (though second-year players don't often get ASG nods) will get a lot of attention, but I suspect that everything is going to funnel through Miller now, leaving him with the most opportunity for points, and he'll get plenty of assists and rebounds, too. Provided the team isn't abysmal, he could ascend out of the Rising Star category he's been in before.

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