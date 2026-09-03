After the 2025-26 NBA season, there were some clear needs for the Charlotte Hornets. After a 44 win season, the Hornets were in search of certain pieces to turn their playoff-miss into the franchise's first playoff appearance in a decade.

Over the offseason though, they seemingly turned things around in a different direction. The team dealt two players out of the NBA's best starting five last season, both being the two longest tenured Hornets. In Charlotte's second deal, the Hornets sent out Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for a return of Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and a 2033 first-round pick.

A 2018 first-round pick, Allen is coming off the best scoring season of his career. On a Suns squad that finished with the eighth-overall seed, Allen averaged 16.5 points while shooting the lowest three-point percentage since his rookie year.

Allen's role with the Hornets is difficult to determine. On the court, he is comfortably the best player on the bench for the Buzz, and is 93rd in the entire NBA in Daily Plus-Minus. He's projected to be the backup shooting guard on the depth chart, and sits behind just Brandon Miller.

In 2024, former Duke star signed a four-year, $70 million deal with the Suns, and is slated to make $18.1 million this season. With a player option coming this offseason, Allen's contract and talents prove to be an interesting trade piece for teams at the trade deadline.

Allen will be entering his age 31 season on a Hornets team who are clearly building for the future. As talented as he is, and as valuable as his leadership may be for players such as Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, Allen is, in all liklihood, on the way out.

If President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson ultimately moves on from Allen, the Hornets will have no shortage of interested teams. Allen's combination of veteran experience, shooting, positional versatility, and sitting on an expiring deal make him an attractive target for any contender looking to make a run.

As the NBA implements a new Draft Lottery system, Charlotte is now incentivized to remain competitive. If the Hornets are able to finish around the eleventh seed, it would give them a chance at landing a top selection in the draft, which allows the team to attempt to balance their playoff aspirations with their long-term future.

Grayson Allen provides the Hornets the ability to remain competitive through the first half of the season, and a potential deal at the deadline could allow the franchise to add additional future assets. In doing so, Charlotte could push toward the Play-In Tournament while attempting to build a more sustainable future.