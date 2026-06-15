Why Jayden Quaintance May Not Be Too Risky for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets need a big man, and they have two stabs at it between picks 14 and 18 in the first round. Coincidentally, that's where Kentucky star Jayden Quaintance is projected to go. He's a high-risk, high-reward prospect thanks to a concerning ACL injury.

The Hornets are in a crucial offseason, so some people believe taking such a risk on a player whose knee might not hold up in the NBA (which is especially troubling for a player who stands about 6'10"). The truth is, the Hornets can, but only in a very specific scenario.

The only scenario in which the Hornets can afford to take the risk with Quaintance is if they pick him 18th after taking a very specific type of player with the 14th pick.

In 2025, they selected Kon Knueppel, who was viewed as the safe, high-floor prospect, over high-ceiling, riskier, longer-term players like Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson. The Hornets have to repeat that.

Whoever they view as the safest prospect in range of the 14th pick that will come in and contribute, they must take him. Whether that's Hannes Steinbach, Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., or Karim Lopez, they have to take the sure thing there.

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance shoots baskets while warming up with his team before the Hoosiers and Wildcats play | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, they can afford to take a bigger, riskier swing on Quaintance in four picks. Once they've confirmed they have a rookie who will contribute, they can afford to take a chance. If Quaintance's body doesn't hold up, it's not the end of the world for 2026-27 in this scenario.

That's the only way they can take the risk, though. If Quaintance rises up and is an option at 14, they'll need to pass because they don't know who'll be drafted at 18. If they take a riskier, lower-floor prospect at 14, then they can't double up on risks.

The Hornets have very limited options for roster additions this offseason. They'll re-sign Coby White and have some mid-level exceptions for another free agent or two, but that's likely all they can do unless they throw caution to the wind on the trade market (they won't).

So, if they can ensure they're getting a player who will contribute this year, then they can take Quaintance. Even if Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaün are ready, the Hornets won't know that at the draft, so it comes down to whoever they can get before they look at the Kentucky big.

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