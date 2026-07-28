Draymond Green Gave His Coping Reason for Why LeBron James Didn’t Want to Sign With Warriors

Draymond Green didn’t take long to react to news of LeBron James signing with the 76ers in the biggest free agency move this summer.

The Warriors star hopped on his eponymous podcast and offered his candid thoughts on seeing his longtime Western Conference rival snub Golden State, among other rumored suitors, and team up with Jaylen Brown in Philly instead.

“I wasn’t blindsided because I know a few people that know a few people. And I knew the stuff was in the works,” Green said Tuesday.

“The reality is, I think he was quite a bit confused on what to do and conflicted,” continued Green. “... I think if you go back to Cleveland, even if you go back to Cleveland and win a championship, it’s not going to be as good as 2016. So you can only really go mess that up. And if you go to Miami and win a championship, it’s not going to be as good as 2012, ‘13. So those two places kind of got eliminated just because of that.”

As for the Warriors, Green believed James’s years-long on-court rivalry with Golden State played a significant part in his free agency decision.

“You look at Golden State and, I ultimately don't think Bron was ever able to get over the history and I understand it, I get it. I think what we all ultimately always knew is like that’s the hurdle to get over, you know? I don’t think it’s the team, I don’t think it’s the organization, anything else. I think it’s the history. We live in a day and age where everybody who doesn’t have anything to say have something to say. And so he's gonna get crushed if he comes to the Warriors, ‘Ah man you went to team up with Steph,’ ‘Ah you had to go to them,’ [etc.]. All the things that people would have said. And I think ultimately that weighed in on the decision a lot.”

Draymond reacts to LeBron's decision to sign with the 76ers instead of Warriors



"I ultimately don't think Bron was ever able to get over the history and I understand it, I get it... he's gonna get crushed if he comes to the Warriors, 'ahhhh man you went to team up with Steph'… pic.twitter.com/K5PdHwUIUC — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) July 28, 2026

Green went on to explain how had James joined the Warriors, the NBA media would have instantly ripped apart his legacy for ring-chasing, as Charles Barkley already hinted at in his live reaction to the news.

“I don’t know that going to [the 76ers] is chasing a ring,” Green said. “You gotta go do the work to bring that to that place. So needless to say, I think there’s always this narrative of people trying to tear guys down, tear their legacies down, and I ultimately think that played a big role in the Warriors not landing LeBron.”

What Steph Curry said about Warriors missing out on LeBron James in free agency

When James announced he was leaving the Lakers nearly a month ago, plenty of Warriors fans were already imagining the fairytale scenario in which he and Curry would team up for the final chapter of their respective NBA careers.

In the end, that’s all it was: a fairytale. Throughout the entire process the Warriors were considered a long shot to sign James even considering the ex-Lakers star’s close relationship to Green and Curry. That’s not to say Golden State’s superstars didn’t try.

Green of course couldn’t resist the opportunity to pitch the Warriors to the then-hotly desired free agent, and Curry pulled his weight during the Dubs’ recruiting efforts, too.

“The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people who know how to play the game? Raise our floor, our competitiveness,” Curry said when asked what his pitch to James would be. “... We’re an organization that’s been there. He knows that. That’s really self-explanatory. It’s a matter of where he sees himself fitting. At the end of the day, that’s up to him.”

When James made his decision to go to Philly, an unfazed Curry shared his rather matter-of-fact reaction:

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. “There’s a lot of moving parts.

“The through line, which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy got hurt and Moses got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes. How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level? And then how that goes into this year. It’s the same deal. So, I’m a realist on that.”

Looking back, James choosing to eschew familiarity for a new opportunity and a clean slate makes some degree of sense. Returning home to Cleveland or Miami would have made for quite the wholesome arc, but it seemed like those chapters of James’s illustrious career were closed and shut. That left the 76ers and Warriors as the top two remaining new destinations, and as much as Green probably won’t admit it, Philadelphia arguably gives the four-time NBA champ a better fighting chance at winning a ring with a superteam roster featuring Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Warriors will just have to make do with losing out on yet another marquee star, as they have done for the last several years. In the fading light of their once-dominant dynasty and in the twilight years of Curry’s indisputable greatness, Green and Golden State, no longer the popular free agent destination it once was, are just coping the best they can.

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