Zach Lowe Thinks Hornets Can Win a Playoff Series But I'm Not So Sure

There are seven teams in the NBA that have yet to win a playoff series this decade. Not that it counts anymore, but in 2015-2016, the Charlotte Hornets nearly beat the Miami Heat in seven games, but they fell. That is their only playoff berth.

To find when they last won a playoff series, you have to time travel all the way back to 2001-2002, so the other six teams on the list are not nearly as bad off. Nevertheless, the Hornets are on that list, and Zach Lowe believes they're the second-most-likely club to end that this year.

Of the 7 teams that have yet to win a playoff series this decade, @ZachLowe_NBA ranks the Hornets as the second most likely to snap that streak next. 📈



1. Magic

2. Hornets

3. Wizards

4. Trail Blazers

5. Pelicans

6. Bulls

7. Kings pic.twitter.com/xNbenehZFB — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) September 10, 2026

"They're super deep. They're going to have guys who played last year... that are just not in the rotation," he said. "Coby White for LaMelo? Probably a step back offensively, but I don't know how much a step back it's going to be."

He continued, "They're kind of penciled in as 11th in the East, and that's probably appropriate. Defensively, it's going to be a bit of a challenge for them... just pure upside, and someone on the Cavs or Pistons is injured, who knows?"

When looking at the other six teams on the list, it's not wild to pick the Hornets second. They are probably the second-most talented if not the most talented team here, although the Washington Wizards could end up quite good next year.

Charlotte Hornets bench reacts during the second half during the play-in rounds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem lies in the idea that the Hornets can get into the playoffs and win a series. Zach Lowe can see a world where that happens. I cannot. The Hornets willfully took a step back this offseason. They aren't necessarily intent on contending right this second.

The team is worse as a result. They are probably set up better for the future, but that's not what this conversation is about. This is about 2026-27, and I believe the Hornets will end up closer to the top pick than making the second round of the playoffs.

If all things go well, the Hornets can be a Play-In team. But then if they are, it would require all things going well in the Play-In to even get to the playoffs, and then they'd need fortunate breaks to beat a top-two team in the East.

And in basketball, all rarely goes well. The Hornets are not going to be a playoff team this year. Whether that sacrifice was worth it will be borne out over the next few seasons, but not this one.

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