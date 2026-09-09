One Bold Hornets Prediction That Could Look Genius by April

The Charlotte Hornets surprised everyone by going on an absolute heater in 2026. They went 33-16 after January 1, the sixth-best mark in the NBA. And while they did make some earth-shattering trades, there's still a huge component of what made them successful present.

There's no LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges, but there are Coby White, Hannes Steinbach, and Naz Reid, among others. It's widely accepted that they'll take a step back, but only a small one. Most still expect them to compete for a Play-In spot.

Here's the bold prediction that could look genius by April, though: the Hornets will be closer to the top pick in the draft (or worst record) than they are to a playoff or Play-In spot next season.

There are a lot of things working against them reaching the level they did last year. Coby White is good, but he is just not the playmaker LaMelo Ball is. The other Hornets aren't going to get as many good looks. Plus, White isn't as prone to explode offensively.

The rest of the East also got a lot better. Here are some teams that finished below the Hornets last season that should be much better and might pass the Hornets:

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) handles the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those teams will be in the mix for postseason action almost assuredly. The Atlanta Hawks didn't get worse. The Toronto Raptors got a lot better. So did the Philadelphia 76ers. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still good. The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons are. The New York Knicks won it all.

There just isn't a lot of room for the Hornets to move up from ninth. So while they should still be decent, the East is suddenly a bit of a gauntlet. So if all those teams pass the Hornets, they'll end up 12th in the East.

And if they suffer an injury or two or have trouble coming up with the right pairings to maximize the offense like they did last season (recall that it took them until late December to even land on a good starting lineup), then they'll be down battling it out for the top pick rather than the playoffs.

The Hornets are in a precarious situation. Now, they don't necessarily expect to compete, so it wouldn't be a huge disappointment. And nabbing a couple of top-10 picks (with the Mavericks' pick) would be nice for this never-ending rebuild.

Just don't be shocked if that's how it turns out.

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