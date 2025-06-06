Indiana TV Station Cut to Local News in Final Minute of Pacers-Thunder Game 1
The Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Pacers staged an improbable comeback to take their first and only lead of the game with 0.3 seconds remaining and fans watching in the second biggest television market in Indiana nearly missed it because the local news started on time.
The Thunder had the lead and possession around 10:59 p.m. Eastern, when Pascal Siakam blocked a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander layup. As the Pacers took the ball up the court with just over a minute remaining the clock struck 11 and WPTA, 21 Alive in Fort Worth went live with the local news.
A couple news stories were teased, including one about a local business that had seen a "boost from the Yes 'Cers," which must have caused some mixed reactions for that local business owner who was probably watching the game.
By the time WPTA cut back to the game the Pacers had cut the lead to one and the rest is history. And thankfully, everyone got to see it.