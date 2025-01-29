SI

Isaiah Thomas Went Off in His First G-League Audition

Isaiah Thomas in his first game of the season for the Salt Lake City Stars.
Isaiah Thomas is back. The former Boston Celtics All-Star made his return to the NBA G League on Tuesday night and made an immediate impact for the Salt Lake City Stars in a seven point loss to the Valley Suns.

Thomas made 13 of 28 shot attempts and four of 10 three-pointers. He also had eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and six turnovers. Any question that he can still get a bucket should have been answered, but that was probably never in question.

Here are the highlights:

Will he be able to parlay this into another stint in the NBA?

The Suns picked him up last season, but he only played a few games. He's now played for ten different franchises, including six in the last seven years. He hasn't played regularly for an NBA team since he was with the Washington Wizards in the 2019-2020 season.

