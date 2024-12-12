SI

Jalen Brunson Had Blunt Response to Trae Young Taunting's After Knicks' NBA Cup Elimination

Listen, he's got a point.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on Dec 3, 2024.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on Dec 3, 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks knocked the New York Knicks out of the NBA Cup in a 108–100 quarterfinal victory on Wednesday, and the Hawks' Trae Young celebrated his impending trip to Vegas with a fitting celebration: he mimed a Sin City-style dice roll, right on top of the Knicks logo.

It was a move designed to agitate, which makes sense for Young, who himself has admitted he has a "love-hate relationship" with New York fans at Madison Square Garden. But one person who wasn't bothered, or at the very least had a measured reaction to the taunt, was Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

"We should win the game if we don't want him to do that," Brunson said of the celebration, per Knicks reporter Ian Begley.

Dude's got a point. Though New York was up at halftime, Atlanta made up for the margin in the second half, outscoring the Knicks 61–46 over the final two frames. Overall, it was a huge upset over the Knicks, who were initially favored -350.

Now, Atlanta gets to advance to the semifinals, where they'll take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 14.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

