Jaylen Brown Offers Reward for Lost Ring at Celtics’ NBA Championship Parade
After helping to clinch the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA title in franchise history, star guard Jaylen Brown had a humble request for the people of Boston on Sunday.
Brown revealed that he lost one of his rings at the team’s championship parade on Friday and that he was offering a “big reward” to whoever finds it.
Brown posted in a caption on his Instagram story, “Big reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade if you find it lmk please.” He also posted another close-up photo of the lost ring, which is bedazzled with the phrase “7UICE,” Brown’s signature sportswear brand.
Brown was named the Finals MVP in the five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks and is heading into the first year of his five-year, $286 million extension with the Celtics. The three-time All-Star averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the 2023-24 regular season.