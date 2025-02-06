Former Jazz Forward Dealt to Hawks in Trade Deadline Move
Former members of the Utah Jazz continue to be on the move during this year's trade deadline.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks have traded De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Caris LeVert, draft assets, and former Jazzman Georges Niang.
Niang has bounced around with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cavaliers since his initial stint with Utah but now lands in a new situation with Atlanta. He'll also land alongside his former Jazz coach, Quin Snyder, who's been with the Hawks since 2022.
Niang was with the Jazz from 2017 to 2021 to play over 200 games, averaging 5.5 points, and 1.9 rebounds, primarily showing out as a sharpshooter by averaging 41.1% from three-point range.
This season, Niang has had similar results. Niang has appeared in 51 games averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on a strong 40.0% clip from three.
The trade makes for a significant addition for the Cavaliers –– bringing in a young, lengthy, 3&D wing to help fit alongside their star-studded backcourt and frontcourt effectively rounds out this starting lineup well for a serious postseason run.
As for the Hawks, they'll bring in a couple of expiring salaries in exchange for Hunter, alongside some solid draft return. Charania reports that Atlanta is set to acquire two pick swaps and two-second rounders.
The trade deadline still has some time remaining, but the Jazz have remained quiet on the day of compared to the weeks leading up. Utah has until 1 PM MT to finalize any final deals they may have in store.
