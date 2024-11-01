3 Key Takeaways After Ugly Start to Jazz Season
The Utah Jazz remained the only NBA franchise to remain winless after falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Although expectations regarding this year's team weren't high, based on what we’ve seen, Jazz fans could be in for a long year.
In Utah’s five losses, there has only been one close game, and they’re losing by an average of 17.2 points per game. To put that in perspective, that's double of the next closest team, the Milwaukee Bucks, at 8.6.
What can we takeaway from Utah's disastrous start of the season? Let's examine
The Youth Movement Is Alive in Salt Lake City
In the past, under Will Hardy’s regime, the Jazz rookies had to earn their playing time to start the season, but that's not the case now.
When Taylor Hendricks went down with a season-ending injury, rookie Cody Williams was inserted in the starting lineup instead of last year's starter, John Collins. Also, Collins was overlooked again with Lauri Markkanen out versus the Spurs. This time, it was over second-round pick Kyle Filipowski.
The Jazz aren't worried about stepping on toes regarding the veterans' playing time this year. Last season, Utah used the G-League to develop its top picks. This season, Jazz fans can expect to see the rookies and second-year players dominate this year's minute distribution.
Where's Collin Sexton?
Sexton was arguably Utah’s MVP last year. However, whether he is part of Utah's future is still up in the air. Based on the small sample size we've seen thus far, it's not looking good for Sexton.
We’re only five games into the season, and Sexton has already lost his starting job. To make matters worse, he's only averaging 23.2 minutes per game. This player is in his prime and has averaged 31 minutes per game in his career.
Diminishing Sexton’s role with the team may signify that the Jazz plan to part ways with the former lottery pick. Sexton has a team-friendly contract, and unlike Jordan Clarkson and Collins, Sexton can bring an asset back in a trade.
Lottery Odds
After witnessing what’s transpired this past week, it’s not too early to examine the advantages of bottoming out this season. If the Jazz finish as the worst team in the league, they’re guaranteed a top-5 pick. The second-worst team is guaranteed a top-6 selection, while the third-worst will get at least the seventh pick.
The odds of obtaining the No. 1 pick are the same (14%) for the three worst teams in the league. So, if the Jazz are going to tank, there are clear advantages to bottoming out to last place.
If you think it’s bad now, just wait until the likelihood of Clarkson and Sexton being traded this year. The oddsmakers still have Utah winning 25 games this year, but the way I see it, that number will be less than 20.
