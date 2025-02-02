Analyzing Jazz Involvement in LeBron James-Luka Doncic Blockbuster
Late Saturday night, one of the most shocking NBA trades of all time saw Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The full trade details are below:
The deal left NBA decision-makers, media, players, and fans stunned. While two of the best players in the league being moved for each other is fascinating, let’s look at this deal from the Utah Jazz perspective and how the trade impacts them.
First off, the Jazz had a busy day playing a role in two different trades (the second was a tad more newsworthy than the first). In this deal, the team acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a second-year guard who was taken one pick after Keyonte George, and two second-round picks in 2025.
On the surface, the Jazz did very well in this deal. By facilitating the trade, the Jazz are taking a flyer on a young player who had enough promise to be taken in the middle of the first round 18 months ago. They also got an additional two second-round picks, though both will likely be in their late forties or fifties. For the deal to be legal, the Jazz have to give up something that can and likely is money.
Hood-Schifino played his college ball at Indiana. He’s a big guard at 6’6 and 215 pounds who saw an extremely limited opportunity with the Lakers in his short time there. The 21-year-old struggled to stay healthy last year and has been buried on the bench this year.
Despite his limited opportunities, JHS played extremely well in the G-League last year. In 15 games, he averaged 22 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game on an efficient 47.3% from the floor and 43.2% from three. He’s a physical guard with good vision, a confident mid-range game, and the tools to be a good defender. A fresh start should be good for him and hopefully jumpstart his NBA career.
The Lakers declined Hood-Schifino’s team options for the next two seasons, so the young guard will be a free agent at the end of the season. In Utah, JHS should see meaningful minutes for the first time in his NBA career. If he impresses, the team will be in a great spot to bring him back for a longer tenure. Still young, he should fit in well with the Jazz young guard crop of George, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh.
The deal's downside is that the 2027 first-round pick that the Jazz own from the Lakers certainly became less valuable with Doncic headed to LA. The Jazz acquired the pick as the main piece of the Mike Conley deal two years ago. By facilitating the trade, Utah seemingly made one of its premium assets worse.
While true, the Lakers and Mavericks could’ve gotten a different team involved other than the Utah Jazz to facilitate this deal. At least in this scenario, the Jazz got to take a look at an intriguing young player and a couple of second-round picks they wouldn’t have had otherwise.
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and this trade could be the tip of the iceberg for what’s looking like one of the most consequential weeks in NBA history. Stay tuned.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!