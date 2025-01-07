Brice Sensabaugh Late Addition to Jazz Injury Report vs Hawks
The Utah Jazz are adding players to their injury report. Second-year Jazzman Bryce Sensabsugh is a late addition, and is listed as questionable with an illness against the Atlanta Hawks. Sensabaugh is coming off his best two games as a pro with 34 and 27-point performances.
Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are already scheduled to miss the game, while Lauri Markkanen is questionable. Considering Utah has won its last two contests, management could find ways to let the foot off the gas and play for draft position.
Where it stands today, the Jazz have the fifth-best lottery odds with a 9-29 record. However, the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets are in striking distance to pass Utah in the lottery standings. The Trail Blazers are 2.5 games removed from Utah, while the Nets are 3.5 games back.
Utah is entering a soft spot in its schedule that will have huge implications for the year-end standings. Starting this Sunday, the Jazz will play five out of six games versus non-playoff teams. The stretch includes two games versus the 7-29 New Orleans Pelicans and one game with the 6-29 Washington Wizards.
Utah will need to get creative if they’re going to keep pace with the bottom dwellers of the league. One has to wonder if Utah is going to start its trades before the February 6 deadline. The players to keep an eye on are John Collins and Collin Sexton.
The Jazz’s highest draft pick since starting their rebuild is No. 9, who used to pick Taylor Hendricks. The Sensabaugh news may indicate that Utah will do whatever it takes to ensure they finish in the top five regarding its lottery odds.
