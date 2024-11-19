Bronny James Status Update for Jazz vs. Lakers
The Utah Jazz will be up against the Los Angeles Lakers for the first of three times this season on Tuesday and effectively have a chance to face off against Bronny James for the first time as well.
However, it looks like Bronny's status is looking slim ahead of Tuesday's contest. According to the Lakers' latest injury report, James Jr. is listed as doubtful due to a right heel bruise.
Bronny has suited up in six games for the Lakers so far this season, averaging some low splits of 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists, shooting 16.7% from the field, and a collective 0/4 from three.
He's since spent some time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, with his last regular season appearance being November 10th vs. the Toronto Raptors. During Bronny's two-game stretch in the G League, he averaged 28.5 minutes en route to 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a night, shooting 21.1% from the field.
In a matchup where LA is heavily favored (-11 on DraftKings Sportsbook) and back on their home floor, this contest vs. the Jazz presented another opportunity for Bronny to get some reps, but that now looks a bit unlikely. His next chance to play vs. Utah will be in just under two weeks on December 1st in Salt Lake City.
In the meantime, Jazz and Lakers will tip off tonight in Crypto.com Arena at 8:30 PM MT.
