Jazz's Ace Bailey Could Miss Warriors Game

It looks like the Utah Jazz could be without their prized rookie Ace Bailey against their upcoming home matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

According to an update on the Jazz injury report via Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, Bailey has been downgraded from available to questionable against the Warriors due to an illness.

Ace Bailey is now on the @utahjazz injury report due to an illness. https://t.co/JB1E06nKhW — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 9, 2026

Bailey's entry onto the Jazz's injury report is now the third player listed as questionable leading up to tip-off.

Bailey joins Keyonte George and Isaiah Colliet on the injury report, who were previously added on with an illness earlier in the day, and now might leave the Jazz without three of their premier young stars, depending on how their status shifts before tip-off.

Ace Bailey Could Miss Warriors Game With Illness

It's a rare entry onto the Jazz's injury report for Bailey, who's been relatively available throughout his rookie season, only missing seven games throughout his first-year campaign, primarily due to a hip injury suffered at the end of December.

But now, his status against the Warriors could be in jeopary due to a seemingly lingering illness around the Jazz's locker room, clearly taking fire on multiple names around the roster.

During Bailey's 57 games played throughout the season, he's averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.1% from three.

Since moving past the All-Star break, Bailey has turned a corner in his development as well, especially while multiple pieces of the Jazz's lineup have been sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) guards Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

In his past eight games, Bailey has averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field on just over 15 shot attempts per night. It's clear the Jazz have made a clear effort to get their rookie wing more involved offensively when the opportunity has been there, and he's turned that in for a solid post-All-Star stretch.

However, that first-year campaign may end up coming to a brief pause, depending on how Bailey feels leading up to gametime.

You'd have to assume it's not any type of long-term absence for the Jazz rookie, in the event he is set to miss some time. But Lauri Markkanen did miss seven games earlier in the season due to an illness, so you never really know how long it could take.

In the event that Bailey is forced out of the Jazz's rotation, it'll lead to Will Hardy needing to be even more creative with his starting lineup than he was already prepared to be entering the night for a starting five that could be without all five of their regular starters.

The one name in the Jazz's rotation who feels primed for an elevated role if Bailey is sidelined would be Brice Sensabaugh. The third-year wing has been a frequent spot starter in Utah's lineup as an offensive spark when there's been any injury troubles or absences this season. This one against the Warriors could look pretty similar.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors lands at 7 p.m. MT at the Delta Center, where both teams will have a chance to bounce back from their latest losses on their respective schedules.