Jazz G Collin Sexton Considers Himself Among Top 10 PGs in NBA
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton looks to be entering this coming season with something to prove.
The 25-year-old guard is coming off one of his best campaigns in recent memory during the 2023-24 year, one where he looked back to full health from an injury-riddled previous season and back to his previous form of being an aggressive and productive backcourt scorer.
And with such a productive season coming from the Young Bull, he seems to have a refreshed sense of confidence before his seventh-year pro.
In a recent interview on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast, Sexton had a bold claim to dish of dubbing himself among the league's top ten point guards-- saying he has a "different type of chip" on his shoulder:
" If I’m putting myself in [the top 10] there, for sure. I put myself against anybody. At the end of the day, I don’t back down from nobody. I got a different type of chip on my shoulder. I got a different type of grind that when I step between those lines, it’s me against you.”- Collin Sexton, via Come And Talk 2 Me
Sexton's 2023-24 averages were some of the best we've seen from him. He posted 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 48.7% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range.
The Alabama product started the year as a nightly sixth man but then made his way into the starting lineup halfway through the season-- ultimately being one of the first five for 51 of his 78 games played, mainly playing alongside rookie counterpart Keyonte George.
Sexton, while among one of the better guards that the league has to offer, may realistically still be a ways away from reaching top ten PG considerations. Especially when considering the amount of talent at the position in the league currently, it's a bit difficult to put Sexton into the same tier as perennial All-Stars as a top ten PG would be ranked.
While the top ten could be a lofty title for Sexton, there's clear room for improvement heading into his third season in Utah, even with the team's expected emphasis on their young players. He's an efficient scorer from all three levels of the floor and could continue to grow upon those high-efficiency numbers as he moves forward in his career.
For Sexton to reach true top-ten PG conversations, it'll likely come from a better win-loss output from the Jazz and another career year of scoring the ball. It's not totally out of the realm of imagination, but it may inevitably be an uphill battle.
Regardless, expect another electric year of production coming from Sexton for the Jazz's looming 2024-25 season.
