Jazz Veteran in ESPN's Top 10 'Players to Watch' for Trade Deadline
Heading into the thick of NBA trade season and the 2025 trade deadline, the Utah Jazz are expected to have a few names up for grabs on the market that could generate significant interest from opposing GMs.
While the team has collected a solid pool of young talent in recent years, the Jazz still have several productive veterans on the roster who could generate some interest around the league. Especially during a year in which Utah is seeing a fair share of struggles in the West (currently 14th in the conference), shedding off a few players for future assets could be in the cards for a squad still firmly in the middle of a rebuild.
The Jazz have some considerable pieces on the roster to note in potential trade talks, but there's one who sticks out for ESPN and Bobby Marks when stacking up the top ten players to watch ahead of February's deadline-- starting guard Collin Sexton.
"Similar to Schroder, Sexton is an ideal trade candidate but with a slightly higher salary and one more year remaining on his contract," Marks said. "According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Utah is expected to be active in the trade market if the right deal materializes with Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. Considering Sexton has another year left on his contract and Utah has amassed 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, there is no urgency to move off one of its more consistent players."
Sexton has had one of the best seasons despite a bit of turbulence on a losing Jazz roster, but that's exactly what could intrigue buying teams around the league. So far this year, he's averaged 16.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 47.2% shooting from the field and a career-best 41.8% from three.
Any team looking for an effective scorer in the backcourt as a starter or bench spark plug could benefit from the addition of Sexton to their lineup, and at a price of under $20 million for this season and next, it adds further appeal to contending, cap-constrained teams aspiring for cheaper talent heading into their playoff runs.
He's also emerged as one of the most consistent pieces in Utah, being the team's third-leading scorer and standing out as the only player to have played in each of the Jazz's 24 games to start the season. Sexton likely has some notable value if put up for sale on the open market, but with his production and team-friendly contract, it'll likely take an impressive deal from any opposing GM looking to acquire him.
Thankfully, the Jazz have time on their side to decide what to do with Sexton, along with other vets on the roster like Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. The 2025 NBA deadline is still over a month away sitting on February 6th, but with a mind like Danny Ainge at the helm, expect the unexpected surrounding Utah's future moves.
