Donovan Mitchell Reacts to 2-Year Anniversary of Jazz-Cavs Exchange
It's been two years since the blockbuster exchange that saw ex-Jazzman Donovan Mitchell traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Utah Jazz and Cavaliers have faired well in trade up to this point. However, despite not much postseason success, Mitchell needed to remind everybody that he has no regrets by posting ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski's original tweet from two years ago, which broke the news.
Being traded to Cleveland was on nobody's radar. The rumors leading up to the exchange had Mitchell going to the New York Knicks. The Jazz dodged a bullet by pivoting to the Cavaliers. The trade with the Knicks would have centered around the possibilities of RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, or Immanuel Quickley landing in Salt Lake City.
Also, with the emergence of Jaylen Brunson, the draft capital that Utah would have received from New York is trending to be outside the lottery. Instead, the Jazz got an All-Star in Lauri Markkanen and a solid rotational piece in Collin Sexton. Utah's first draft selection in the trade is coming up this year in what's projected to be a class loaded with talent.
So far, Mitchell's best years as a pro have been in Cleveland. In his first year as a Cavalier, he posted a career-high in points, Field Goal percentage, and 3-point FG %. The Cavaliers had a disappointing run in the playoffs and were eliminated in the first round.
Mitchell had another stellar season in his second year with the Cavs. They reached the second round of the NBA playoffs before being beaten by the Boston Celtics. Mitchell was rewarded with an extension worth 150 million dollars spread over the next three seasons.
There's a lot of basketball left to be played, but the Cavaliers are running out of time to be called the winner. Mitchell only signed a three-year deal to stay in Cleveland and will still be in his prime when he's up for another contract. One has to wonder if he'll make one last attempt to go back home and play for the Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets.
The Jazz also have a ways to go before they can be called a winner. Utah is entering the third year of its rebuilding, and there's still a lot more chatter about tanking another season than about making the playoffs.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!