Jazz List Four Starters on Injury Report vs. Warriors

The Utah Jazz could be without multiple starters in their road matchup against the Golden State Warriors, as four are listed on their initial injury report leading up to tip-off.

Here's the full outlook for the Jazz injury-wise before their action against Golden State:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - G Keyonte George (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - F Lauri Markkanen (left knee; contusion)



QUESTIONABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)



OUT - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)

The Jazz will for certain be without one starter in their fifth-overall pick from this past summer, Ace Bailey, who continues to rehab from his recent hip injury, missing what will now be a fourth-straight game.

There could be more hope for Bailey to return to the mix once the Jazz get past the weekend and head into their next road game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but for now, he'll be out for the night against Golden State.

Along with Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Keyonte George may all miss once again, as they did against the Los Angeles Clippers.

All three are still dealing with their same issues as last game––Markkanen with a knee contusion, Nurkic with a left MTP sprain, and George with an illness. The official status for all three remains to be seen closer to tip-off, but there's a real chance the Jazz could be without some major firepower against the Warriors.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If without their four starters, expect the Jazz to roll out a similar starting five as they did against the Clippers: Isaiah Collier running the starting point guard spot for a second straight game, Svi Mykhailiuk to fill out the backcourt, and perhaps Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, and Kyle Filipowski as the ones to round out the frontcourt.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors lands at 8 p.m. MT in the Chase Center, where Utah will try to etch its first win of the 2026 calendar year.

