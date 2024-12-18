ESPN Reveals Jazz Season-End Win Projection
Despite the Utah Jazz being on pace to win only 16 games this year, ESPN forecasts a brighter outlook for the remainder of the season. According to ESPN’s Power Index, Utah is being pegged as a 22-win team at season’s end.
ESPN only had the Washington Wizards projected to do worse with 19.4 wins. The New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors rounded out the bottom five.
An uptick in wins does make sense, considering some teams in which the Jazz still need to play. Utah has yet to play Washington, Charlotte, Toronto, and New Orleans this year.
Utah has a formidable starting five when they’re healthy, but this year's team's youth and lack of depth could get them a top-five pick. The Jazz are currently slotted in with the second-best lottery odds, but they’re only 2.5 games removed from No. 6.
If Utah is focused on maximizing their lottery odds, it could hinge on when or if they trade a trio of veterans. Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson are the names to watch. Walker Kessler is another player who’s been tied to trade rumors, but it’s also been reported that Utah isn’t taking calls regarding a trade involving its starting center.
Utah has waited up to the deadline to make their trades in the two years prior. This may be the year that they pull the trigger earlier. The rebuilding Jazz's highest draft pick since resetting was the No. 9 pick in 2023, used to pick Taylor Hendricks. They'll need to pick higher than that with a talented 2025 draft class around the corner.
Utah will play 25 more games before the trade deadline, which is February 8. However, if Utah stacks a few wins together, we expect the Jazz to start dealing sooner rather than later.
