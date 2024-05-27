Former Jazz Assistant 'Gaining Momentum' to Be Cavaliers Head Coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers are narrowing down their choices to select their next head coach, and it seems a previous coach of the Utah Jazz is picking up some steam for a potential hire.
According to NBA insider Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, New York Knicks associate coach Johnnie Bryant is now "gaining momentum" to become the Cavaliers' HC, trailing behind Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, who sticks as the current favorite to land the job.
Bryant was a long-time Jazz assistant, staying with the franchise from 2014 to 2020 before transitioning to his current role in New York. He's reported to have strong ties to Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell from his time in Utah, which could play a critical role in his extension talks moving forward.
Mitchell, the former Jazz All-Star, is set to enter contract talks with Cleveland this summer ahead of his 2025 player option, and the Cavaliers will be hungry to retain him long-term. Bringing in a talented hire who also has a connection with Mitchell, can add to the prospects of hammering out an extension agreement.
Keep an eye on how these discussions between Mitchell and the Cavaliers go across the coming months, as the Jazz hold a heavy stake in Cleveland's future via draft capital. Utah has their unprotected pick in 2025, 2027, and 2029, alongside swaps in 2026 and 2028. If the All-Star guard decides to walk, this trade haul could get much more interesting.
Expect this Cavaliers coaching search to ramp up in the coming days, as a crucial offseason awaits for the future of this franchise.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!