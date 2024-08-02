Former Jazz Player Pegged as a Top Unsigned Free Agent
Former Utah Jazz point guard Talen Horton-Tucker is still looking for a place to call home, and according to Senior NBA reporter Brett Siegel of Clutch Sports, he's one of the top free agents left on the market. Horton-Tucker was rumored to be signed by the Dallas Mavericks, but apparently, that ship has sailed. Siegel gave his input in a piece put out on Thursday.
"Talen Horton-Tucker hasn't received any real offers from NBA teams in free agency this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks were rumored to have interest in him, but they recently signed Spencer Dinwiddie to round out their roster."
Horton-Tucker spent two seasons in Salt Lake City due to the domino effect of the Rudy Gobert trade during the summer of 2022. The Jazz acquired Patrick Beverly in the trade and flipped him to the Lakers for 'THT'.
In his two seasons, Horton Tucker averaged 10.1 points per game in his first season and 10.7 points last season. Despite averaging double figures in both seasons, Horton-Tucker's issues on the court stem from his efficiency issues and his ability make shots from long distance. He's a career 29.3% three-point shooter but did improve to 33% in his last season with the Jazz.
It was a foregone conclusion that Horton-Tucker wouldn't be back, considering the emergence of first-year player Keyonte George. Despite the reluctancy to bring Horton-Tucker back, the Jazz gave the former Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick plenty of opportunities to earn his keep.
Despite a slow market to this point, there could still be a fit somewhere. Horton-Tucker is only 23 years old, and there should still be more room to grow. He plays big for his position and is worth a flyer for a team that's still building, but according to Siegel, it's also plausible Horton-Tucker continues his career overseas.
"Do not be surprised if there are quite a few European teams that show interest in the former Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick."
Whether he continues his career in the NBA or overseas, here's hoping the THT lands somewhere soon.
