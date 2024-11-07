Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Update Ahead of Bucks vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Thursday night as a part of their third of four road matchups in a row, this time against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have begun this new NBA season struggling with just a 1-6 record to start.
And looking ahead of Thursday's contest, things may not be getting any easier for the Bucks thanks to their most recent injury update. According to Milwaukee's injury report, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable before facing the Jazz due to a right adductor strain.
Antetokounmpo has begun his 2024-25 season off on the right foot despite the Bucks' struggles, averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on a career-high 63.3% from the field.
If he is ultimately ruled out of action, he'll join alongside former All-Star Khris Middleton on the sidelines, as he is already set to be inactive as he recovers from bilateral ankle surgery.
However, the Jazz may not be without their own inactives as well. Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Isaiah Collier were all listed as questionable before the contest, with no decisive verdict being revealed either way. In the hours leading into tip-off, we'll gain a much better outlook on what to expect for Utah's rotation.
The Jazz and Bucks will tip off at 6 PM MT at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, as Utah will attempt to put together their first two-game win streak of the year-- with or without Antetokoumpo on the floor.
