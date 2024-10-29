Implications of Jazz F Taylor Hendricks Missing the 2024-25 Season
Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a gruesome injury to his right lower leg early in the third quarter in the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. The initial diagnosis is a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle.
Hendricks was routinely jogging down the court when his left leg appeared to slip from under him, causing him to fall. Right off the bat, it was apparent Hendricks’ 2024-25 campaign was in jeopardy.
Medical staffers were quick to respond. Hendricks was immediately stretchered off the court to be further tended to. It was later announced that Hendricks would miss the 2024-25 season. Hendricks, the 9th overall pick in the 2023 draft, had a promising second season. He had made noticeable strides defensively and offensively in his decision-making. The Jazz are bullish on Hendricks’ long-term upside as a 3 & D forward.
Hendricks’ teammates were visibly shaken after the injury. Despite this, the team continued to fight before ultimately falling short against the reigning Western Conference champions.
Without Hendricks in the lineup going forward, expect rookie Kyle Filipowski to slide into the rotation. Flip was a second-round draft pick out of Duke, who has impressed in his limited minutes thus far. Filipowski is a good passer and will bring a new element to the Jazz frontline.
As for who could slide into the starting forward void, the two prime candidates are Cody Williams and John Collins. The latter recorded 16 points in the loss to the Mavericks but is a shaky fit alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. I wouldn’t be surprised if Will Hardy decided to continue bringing Collins off the bench as the team focuses on youth development.
Williams has struggled to be effective early in his rookie season. Despite this, he is a talented teenager who could be thrust into a more prominent role early this season. He is one of the few true wings the Jazz have on the roster and could provide a little more versatility to the team’s first 5.
Overall, Hendricks's loss is a devastating blow to him and the rebuilding Jazz. Hopefully, the young forward will be able to get healthy soon and continue to cement his status as a member of the team’s young core. His defensive impact on the court will surely be missed until he’s able to return to action. As the saying goes, this is a minor setback for a major recovery.
