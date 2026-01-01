One of the biggest surprises of the 2025-25 NBA season thus far have been how the Boston Celtics have been able to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, despite their loss of Jayson Tatum with his right Achilles tear.

They're 20-12 on the season just over two months in, ranked third in the East without their best player on the floor, and for their latest win, were able to take down the Utah Jazz on the road in the Delta Center, 119-129.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who's been a part of Boston's staff dating back to the 2021-22 season, is well aware of the talent that's in the Celtics' building, both on the roster and in the coaching ranks led by Joe Mazzulla, who was on that same staff Hardy was on a few years back.

So, having been up close and a part of the action before in Boston, it's clear Hardy has some added respect for what Mazzulla and the Celtics have built, who spoke about what he's seen from them so far this season before taking them on earlier in the week.

"I think Joe [Mazzulla]'s a great coach," Hardy said before facing the Celtics. "I think their team has been amazing this year. I think there was a lot made of the changes in the roster. I think he's found a way to use the personnel that he has. I'm not sure anybody saw Jordan Walsh having the impact that he's having. I think there's a bunch of different things that he's implemented, that have gone great."

"I mean, Jaylen [Brown] is a hell of a player, and has had a good season. Derrick [White], Payton [Pritchard], Sam [Hauser], like, those guys are all really good players, but I think it's the way they've utilized, quote unquote, the other guys. They're playing high level basketball on both ends. I think it speaks to Joe and his ability to be flexible with his thinking. I think it speaks to their staff."

"Obviously, having that core group that's been through a lot together... I think, is important. But, yeah, I have the utmost respect for Joe and what they're doing."

Will Hardy Loving What Celtics Are Building

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (right) speak before a game at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While it's a bit of a different landscape from when Hardy had left Boston, a large chunk of their core components that made them successful in 2022 have remained intact. And this season, it's led to some standout campaigns––headlined by Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

That operation will only get better once Jayson Tatum finds his way back to full health, which whispers seem to hint could have a chance to come to fruition later this season, though it remains to be seen. But in the meantime, it’s clear Mazzulla and this Celtics machine have no plans of slowing down this year, with or without their All-NBA forward.

At least for the Jazz and Hardy, they're able to claim a split-season series on the Celtics even after their loss at the end of the 2025 calendar year, thanks to their ealry November win in TD Garden, 105-103.

