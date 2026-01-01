Utah Jazz Reveal Keyonte George, Markkanen Status vs. LA Clippers

It looks like the Utah Jazz will now be without four of their starters against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to a recent injury report update from the Jazz, both Lauri Markkanen (knee) and Keyonte George (illness) have been downgraded from questionable to out against the Clippers.

Markkanen and George will now join Jusuf Nurkic and Ace Bailey on the sidelines against the Clippers, who were both already ruled out before news came to light about the Jazz's two offensive stars.

The Jazz will also be without their backup big man behind Nurkic in Kevin Love, leaving Utah drastically shorthanded on their West Coast road trip.

Utah Jazz Rule Out Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen

It'll be the first missed game of the season for George on the road in Los Angeles, who's dealing with a lingering illness that's been present since the Jazz's recent game against the Celtics. George wound up playing in that game against Boston, but against the Clippers, he'll be taking the night off.

George has had a career season in his third year pro throughout the first two months of the NBA calendar, averaging 24.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 45.5% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three, cementing himself as the Jazz's starting point guard of the future in the process.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Markkanen, on the other hand, is dealing with a right knee contusion; a new injury that popped up following the Jazz's loss against the Celtics, and will leave him sidelined for his fifth missed game of this season.

Markkanen, like George, is also putting together a career year for what's now his fourth season in Utah, averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.6% from three.

For both, it doesn't seem like an issue to keep them forced out of the lineup for an extended period of time, but now without each of George and Markkanen, it'll leave head coach Will Hardy forced to make some big changes to the Jazz's starting lineup.

The door might be open for Isaiah Collier to get his first start of the season to run Utah's starting point guard spot, possibly paired with Svi Mykhailiuk and Brice Sensabaugh on the wing, along with Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski to round out the frontcourt. There might also be an opportunity for second-year wing Cody Williams to make his first start of the season, who's started to show some appealing flashes in the past few games.

The Jazz's new starting five will become official closer to tip-off, which lands at 8:30 PM MT in the Intuit Dome.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!