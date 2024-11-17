Injury Report: Center Mo Bamba to Make Clippers Debut vs Jazz
The 3-9 Utah Jazz will suit up for the second night in a row as part of a short four-game road trip. They’ll do so against the 6-7 Los Angeles Clippers in their shiny new Intuit Dome. Both teams will be missing a key player for the contest, though the Clippers will find some added depth.
The Clippers will once again be without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (knee), who has yet to make his season debut. Leonard has battled injuries throughout his exceptional career, and there is no timeline for his return.
On the bright side, it appears the Clippers center Mo Bamba is healthy and ready to make his season debut on Sunday night. The 26-year-old’s return could be a major boost against a Jazz team missing a key player along their front line.
Walker Kessler continues to miss time for the Jazz due to hip bursitis. It was reported that Kessler did not make the trip with the team as he rehabs this injury. The third-year center is having a productive season as the team’s starting center.
In his absence, the Jazz started with John Collins and Kyle Filipowski next to Lauri Markkanen on the frontcourt. The trio has performed well together, demonstrating their improved spacing and offensive versatility. The Jazz are 1-2 without Kessler this season.
The Jazz haven't released their official injury report, but no injuries were reported in Saturday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Other than Kessler, expect the Jazz to be at full strength.
Despite not having Leonard, the Clippers are still heavily favored for the Sunday evening contest. That said, the Jazz are winners of three out of their past six games, pointing to improved play from the rebuilding squad.
Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
